Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's Historic Chase Record With Match-Winning Auckland Knock

The efficiency of his runs is the real difference between the two. Kohli averages 66.21 in chases, against 42.33 for Tendulkar, a gap of nearly 24 runs per dismissal. He has also scored faster, at a strike rate of 95.03 to Tendulkar’s 88.44. In effect, Kohli has made more runs than the man he replaced while getting out far less often.