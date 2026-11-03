Delhi's Slipping AQI: Sirsa Slams Punjab Govt Over Farm Fires, AAP Asks Him To Stop Making 'Excuses'

"BJP Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa thinks that if his department manipulates data and presents false AQI figures, he can fool the people of Delhi. Last year too, they blamed Punjab's farmers for their own failures. Then, data from their own central government exposed their lies and showed that after the AAP government came to power in Punjab, stubble-burning cases had declined by nearly 80 to 90 per cent," AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said.