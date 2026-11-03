Indian Navy Rescues 20 Crew Members After Somali Pirate Hijack

The Indian Navy rescued all 20 crew members from the hijacked fishing vessel Azini off Somalia’s north-eastern coast
The operation lasted more than 48 hours and involved a warship, a maritime reconnaissance aircraft, Marine Commandos and an IAF C-17 aircraft
The Navy tracked and contained the vessel before launching a tactical intervention against the armed pirate threat
The Indian Navy rescued all 20 crew members from a hijacked fishing vessel after an operation lasting more than 48 hours off Somalia’s north-eastern coast, Times of India reported. The mission used a deployed warship, a maritime reconnaissance aircraft, Marine Commandos and an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft.
The Navy tracked the fishing vessel Azini, restricted its movement and then launched a tactical intervention to overcome the armed pirate threat. ANI reported, citing sources, that all 20 crew members were rescued safely and that there were no casualties or injuries.
The hijacking mattered beyond the vessel itself. Azini had been seized by an armed pirate group earlier last month, raising the risk that it could be turned into a “mother ship” to support fresh attacks on merchant vessels operating in the region.
Operation And Assets
The response began soon after the hijacking.
The Indian Navy assigned a mission-deployed warship to the operation and also dispatched a maritime reconnaissance aircraft for aerial support. After sustained surveillance, the two platforms worked together to locate Azini off the Somali coast.
They then maintained watch over the vessel. The warship and the aircraft kept tracking its movement to prevent the pirates from getting away and to assemble the information needed for the final action.
The Navy also used calibrated non-kinetic measures to hold the vessel in place and stop it from moving farther away. It did not specify what equipment or techniques it used, but the aim was to restrain the vessel without relying on direct kinetic force.
Commandos And Airlift
Marine Commandos were then brought in.
Their deployment was reinforced by a precision airdrop from an IAF C-17 aircraft. That made the operation a joint Navy-Air Force effort as the services combined their assets around the hijacked vessel.
The commandos were part of the final push to secure Azini and overcome the armed pirate threat. After locating and containing the vessel, the Navy launched a swift tactical intervention that ended the hijack and freed the crew.
Security Stakes And Navy Response
The wider concern was piracy.
The Navy had flagged the risk that Azini could have been used as a “mother ship”. Such a vessel can act as a floating base, allowing pirates to operate farther out at sea and mount fresh attacks on merchant shipping in the area.
By retaking Azini, the Navy prevented that possibility, it stated. The service described the rescue as proof that it could carry out complex maritime security missions through coordination between the armed forces.
"The successful operation is a testament to the Navy’s high operational preparedness and ability to undertake complex maritime security operations through seamless inter-service coordination. It also underscores India’s unwavering commitment to remaining First Responder and Preferred Security Partner in the Indian Ocean Region," the Indian Navy stated.
The Navy also reiterated its commitment to safeguarding seafarers, protecting maritime trade routes and ensuring a safe and stable maritime environment in the Indian Ocean Region.