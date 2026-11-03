On Shah Rukh Khan's 61st Birthday, Salman Khan Wishes King Star To 'Stay Young Forever'; Check Out SRK's Reply

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Shah Rukh Khan turned 61 on November 2, 2026. Salman Khan sent birthday wishes to SRK with a heartfelt social media post

image Prefer on Google
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan
Salman Khan's birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 61st birthday on November 2.

  • Salman Khan shared a heartfelt birthday wish for the King star.

  • SRK responded to Salman's wish with a witty reply.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan rang in his 61st birthday on Monday (November 2). Social media was flooded with birthday wishes for the Badshah of Bollywood. Several celebrities also sent heartfelt birthday wishes for SRK. Salman Khan shared his special birthday post for Shah Rukh late at night.

Salman Khan's birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan

Salman took to his Instagram handle and shared Shah Rukh's song "Tu Mil Jaaye" from King. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Shahrukh hamesha jawaan raho The King, yeh meri dua hai (Stay young always, that's my prayer to God) @iamsrk."

Shah Rukh reshared Salman's post and wrote, "Aapne kaha Bina shirt ke acchhi body hai sirf isse liye mehnat ki. Love u bhai always (You said that you have a good physique without a shirt, so I worked hard just for this. Love you, brother, always)."

Here's the post.

Salman Khans birthday post for Shah Rukh Khan
Salman Khan's birthday post for Shah Rukh Khan Photo: Instagram
Salman Khan's birthday post for Shah Rukh Khan Photo: Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan Continues Annual Tradition, Steps Out To Greet Fans Outside Mannat on Birthday; Watch Video

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Besides Salman, his industry colleagues, including Karan Johar, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Atlee, Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn, Farah Khan, and Shilpa Shetty, also wished Shah Rukh Khan on his 61st birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan steps out to greet fans on his 61st birthday

Late at night, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on Mannat's balcony to greet fans, who were waiting to catch a glimpse. He was dressed in a casual white T-shirt and jeans. He waved to his admirers, struck his iconic open-arms pose, blew kisses, and greeted them with a salaam and a namaste.

Related Content
Shah Rukh Khan Turns 61 - AFP
SRK's 61st Bday - Illustration
Tu Mil Jaye - YouTube
Shah Rukh Khan King new poster - X/Shah Rukh Khan

Khan reportedly celebrated his birthday with friends and family at the Taj Hotel.

About Shah Rukh Khan's King

King is one of the highly anticipated films of 2026. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it marks his reunion with Shah Rukh after the 2023 Pathaan.

The first song from King was unveiled on Shah Rukh's birthday. It features Khan alongside Deepika Padukone.

King also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan. Abhay Verma, Akshay Oberoi, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat and Rani Mukerji, among others, are also part of the ensemble cast.

Is That Suhana Khan's First Look In Shah Rukh Khan’s King? Fans Spot Mystery Girl In Tu Mil Jaaye Song

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

King release date

The action-thriller will arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026.

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