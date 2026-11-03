Ram Charan, who was accompanied by his father Chiranjeevi, said Amit Shah assured them the government would examine the matter urgently.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was also present at the meeting.
The discussion covered the impact of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology on artists and film business.
Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan hosted Union Home Minister Amit Shah at their Hyderabad home on Monday (November 2) and raised concerns over the misuse of AI and deepfake tools in the film industry. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was also present.
Why did Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan meet Amit Shah?
The father-son duo shared pics from the meeting, showing Amit Shah being welcomed with a bouquet, an idol and a traditional shawl.
Ram Charan wrote on Instagram, “Honoured to meet the Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @amitshahofficial Ji along with my father Shri @chiranjeevikonidela garu today (sic).”
Ram also wrote that the discussion covered the impact of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology on artists and the wider film business.
Ram Charan raises AI deepfake concerns
He wrote, “I’m encouraged by his understanding and positive response to our concerns about the growing misuse of AI and deepfake technologies and the serious impact they have on artists and our industry.”
The Peddi actor added, “His assurance that the Government will examine the matter urgently and work towards stronger safeguards and strict action against such misuse is truly encouraging. Grateful for his time, understanding and support (sic).”
Chiranjeevi also wrote a similar post and shared pics from the meeting. He also added that Shah “advised us to submit a written representation and entrusted Shri @kishanreddybjp Garu with coordinating the matter.”
“This is an encouraging step for the film fraternity. I am grateful for his assurance and hopeful that meaningful protections will be put in place soon (sic),” he added.
Ram Charan's work front
Ram Charan has collaborated with filmmaker Sukumar for a pan-India film tentatively titled RC17. The makers launched it last week in Hyderabad with a Muhurat and Pooja ceremony. Chiranjeevi was the special guest of Honour at the launch and sounded the ceremonial clapboard.
Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar are backing the project under Mythri Movie Makers.
The makers have not yet confirmed the release date or cast details.