Scary Picture brings Kangana Ranaut and Rana Daggubati together for horror.
Ravi Babu makes his Hindi directorial debut after multiple Telugu horror films.
Kangana’s last Hindi horror film was Raaz: The Mystery Continues in 2009.
Rana Daggubati has announced a new horror film titled Scary Picture, with Kangana Ranaut attached to star in it. The announcement was made at HorrorCon India 2026 in New Delhi on Halloween, where Rana revealed that the film would be directed by Telugu filmmaker Ravi Babu. Kangana later acknowledged the project by reposting a video of the announcement on her Instagram account.
Scary Picture marks Ravi Babu’s Hindi directorial debut
Speaking at HorrorCon, Rana confirmed that he would produce the project and introduced Ravi as a filmmaker known for his work in Telugu horror cinema. He said, “So, it’s a horror film. It’s by a director called Ravi Babu, who is a friend of mine. He’s made multiple horror films in Telugu. And this is his first Hindi feature. The title is announced here first. It went to no Hindi press; this is the first time we’re putting the intimation up.”https://www.outlookindia.com/art-entertainment/busan-winner-shape-of-momo-gets-india-release-date
Although the production house has not yet shared a separate official announcement, Kangana’s Instagram repost has brought the project into the public domain. The title and the announcement suggest that the film is being made in Hindi.
Who is director Ravi Babu?
Ravi Babu, son of veteran Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao, began his acting career in 1998 and made his directorial debut in 2002. Known for experimenting with genres and unusual premises, he directed Adhugo (2018), a film centred on a piglet, alongside thrillers and coming-of-age stories. His recent work includes Coffee with a Killer and Razor.
Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming films
Kangana was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which she also produced. Her previous Hindi horror outing was Raaz: The Mystery Continues in 2009, while she appeared in the Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi 2 in 2023. She also has Queen 2 and the Hollywood project Blessed Be The Evil in the pipeline. No release date or further details about Scary Picture have been announced yet.