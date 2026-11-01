Scary Picture marks Ravi Babu’s Hindi directorial debut

Speaking at HorrorCon, Rana confirmed that he would produce the project and introduced Ravi as a filmmaker known for his work in Telugu horror cinema. He said, “So, it’s a horror film. It’s by a director called Ravi Babu, who is a friend of mine. He’s made multiple horror films in Telugu. And this is his first Hindi feature. The title is announced here first. It went to no Hindi press; this is the first time we’re putting the intimation up.”https://www.outlookindia.com/art-entertainment/busan-winner-shape-of-momo-gets-india-release-date