Kangana Ranaut accused CJP protesters of attempting to destabilise India.
Delhi Police detained around 7,000 people ahead of the anti-CEC demonstration.
Around 41,000 security personnel were deployed across Delhi amid protest restrictions.
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has criticised the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over its protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The actor alleged that the demonstrations were part of a conspiracy to destabilise India, as Delhi witnessed a major police crackdown ahead of the planned march.
Kangana Ranaut slams anti-CEC protesters
On Saturday evening, according to PTI, Kangana was asked about the developments in Delhi. The actor accused those behind the protests of working against the country and said ordinary citizens were beginning to question their actions.
“Look at how people are now exposing these anti-national forces. Leave the police aside, now ordinary people too will catch them and demand answers from them because people have started recognising them,” Kangana said.
Her remarks came after she arrived in Lucknow while travelling to Ayodhya, where she said she planned to visit the Ram temple and offer prayers to Ram Lalla. The Mandi MP also maintained that forces were working to protect the country, while stressing that care should be taken to ensure citizens did not face inconvenience.
What are the CJP protests about?
The CJP had called for a large demonstration at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on October 10, demanding Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The group has raised concerns about alleged wrongful deletions of voters and called for greater transparency in the revision process.
Delhi Police detained thousands of people before they could reach the protest site. Reports put the number of detentions across the Capital at around 7,000, with many released later in the day.
Around 41,000 security personnel were deployed across Delhi as authorities restricted access to central areas. Four former chief ministers and several CJP leaders were among those detained, alongside students, lawyers and politicians.
Police restrictions continue in Delhi
Delhi Police said restrictions would continue on Sunday, with Jantar Mantar remaining closed, barricades placed along the Capital’s borders and traffic diversions introduced at 30 points. The CJP vowed to resume its march.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court was due to hear a plea alleging that authorities had defied its order against a complete shutdown of metro and train services.