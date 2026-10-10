Delhi Police Detain Over 200 Ahead Of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar In New Delhi

Delhi Police detained more than 200 people who came from different states for the Cockroach Janta Party’s planned protest
The protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday seeks Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over SIR-linked allegations
More than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the national capital
Delhi Police detained more than 200 people who had come to the capital from several states for the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, ANI reported. News18 reported that the protest was called to seek the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations tied to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Delhi is under a heavy security cover. ANI reported that more than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the capital before the demonstration.
ANI reported that the arrangements include extra forces, zonal supervision, protest-handling instructions and expanded surveillance in central Delhi.
Security Deployment
More than 120 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces have been stationed across the capital, ANI reported.
Personnel have been posted at key intersections, transport hubs and other sensitive locations. In New Delhi district, police have divided the area into 20 zones to tighten monitoring around the planned protest.
Joint commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners have been given supervisory roles. Special commissioners heading various units are overseeing the security plan. Additional women police personnel have also been brought in from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Mock drills have been held to test preparedness for possible disturbances.
Protest Policing Rules
Police teams have been told to detain anyone trying to hold an unauthorised demonstration, regardless of where it takes place, ANI reported.
CAPF personnel deployed for protest duty have been directed not to carry weapons. Delhi Police personnel, however, are authorised to carry lathis and batons during these deployments.
Officers have also been told to keep exchanges calm and avoid arguments with protesters, as police worry that clips of such interactions may spread online.
Surveillance And Monitoring
Police have set up recording equipment and are watching the protest area from the air and from rooftops. The measures are part of the security plan around the proposed demonstration.
Personnel assigned to protest duty are wearing body cameras on their uniforms. The devices can record footage in low-light conditions and are meant to document exchanges between police and protesters. Explaining the purpose of the cameras, a police official told ANI: “These body cams are to protect us and others. In situations of manhandling, Delhi Police faces allegations. So, these body cams will prove whether we did anything to anyone or not. This will record everything…”
The wider plan also includes facial recognition systems, additional CCTV cameras, drones and rooftop spotters across central Delhi, ANI reported. Police are also monitoring social media activity linked to the proposed demonstration. Authorities are reportedly scrutinising more than 200 content creators as they examine posts and messages that could be tied to mobilisation efforts.