Delhi Police Detain Over 200 Ahead Of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar In New Delhi

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Published at:

Delhi Police detained over 200 people ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s Jantar Mantar protest in New Delhi, as more than 35,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across the capital.

image Prefer on Google
CJP Protest Delhi Live Updates
Delhi Police Detain Over 200 Ahead Of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar In New Delhi Photo: PTI/KARMA
Summary of this article

  • Delhi Police detained more than 200 people who came from different states for the Cockroach Janta Party’s planned protest

  • The protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday seeks Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over SIR-linked allegations

  • More than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the national capital

Delhi Police detained more than 200 people who had come to the capital from several states for the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, ANI reported. News18 reported that the protest was called to seek the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations tied to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Delhi is under a heavy security cover. ANI reported that more than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the capital before the demonstration.

ANI reported that the arrangements include extra forces, zonal supervision, protest-handling instructions and expanded surveillance in central Delhi.

Security Deployment

More than 120 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces have been stationed across the capital, ANI reported.

Personnel have been posted at key intersections, transport hubs and other sensitive locations. In New Delhi district, police have divided the area into 20 zones to tighten monitoring around the planned protest.

Joint commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners have been given supervisory roles. Special commissioners heading various units are overseeing the security plan. Additional women police personnel have also been brought in from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Mock drills have been held to test preparedness for possible disturbances.

Related Content
What Is Delhi Police’s ‘Fail-Safe Plan’ Ahead Of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar - File Photo | Photo: PTI
Representative Image - | Photo: PTI
File Photo - X
Barricades, 5,000 Personnel In Delhi As Protests Against CEC Enter Third Day - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Protest Policing Rules

Police teams have been told to detain anyone trying to hold an unauthorised demonstration, regardless of where it takes place, ANI reported.

CAPF personnel deployed for protest duty have been directed not to carry weapons. Delhi Police personnel, however, are authorised to carry lathis and batons during these deployments.

Officers have also been told to keep exchanges calm and avoid arguments with protesters, as police worry that clips of such interactions may spread online.

Surveillance And Monitoring

Police have set up recording equipment and are watching the protest area from the air and from rooftops. The measures are part of the security plan around the proposed demonstration.

Personnel assigned to protest duty are wearing body cameras on their uniforms. The devices can record footage in low-light conditions and are meant to document exchanges between police and protesters. Explaining the purpose of the cameras, a police official told ANI: “These body cams are to protect us and others. In situations of manhandling, Delhi Police faces allegations. So, these body cams will prove whether we did anything to anyone or not. This will record everything…”

The wider plan also includes facial recognition systems, additional CCTV cameras, drones and rooftop spotters across central Delhi, ANI reported. Police are also monitoring social media activity linked to the proposed demonstration. Authorities are reportedly scrutinising more than 200 content creators as they examine posts and messages that could be tied to mobilisation efforts.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories