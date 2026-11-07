CJP Holds 'Jantar Mantar At Kochi' Rally, Demands Scrapping Of SIR

#WATCH | Kochi, Keralam: At Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s 'Jantar Mantar at Kochi' protest against SIR, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "They talk of external forces controlling the CJP to destabilise India. I want to ask Modi: who was it that surrendered to Trump? Who was it that agreed, at Trump’s behest, to stop purchasing Russian oil? Who was it that accepted a deal where India would face an 18% tariff, while India, in return, would impose a 0% tariff? It is you who sold out this country—not us. You sold the nation to Trump—we did not. As for the person to whom you sold it... He has landed himself in a mess today..."