CJP Holds 'Jantar Mantar At Kochi' Rally, Demands Scrapping Of SIR

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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The rally, organised under CJP's 'Jantar Mantar at Kochi' campaign, called for scrapping the SIR exercise, with founder Abhijeet Dipke alleging large-scale voter deletions across the country

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CJP Holds Jantar Mantar At Kochi Rally
CJP Holds 'Jantar Mantar At Kochi' Rally Photo: X |Abhijeet Dipke
Summary of this article

  • Actor Prakash Raj led the CJP rally in Kochi, demanding the scrapping of SIR and Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

  • CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed over 13 crore voters had been deleted during the revision exercise.

  • The protest was part of CJP's 'Jantar Mantar at Kochi' campaign amid confrontations with Delhi Police.

A rally organised by the Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP), led by actor Prakash Raj, began from Marine Drive in Kochi shortly after 5.30 pm on Saturday. The protesters demanded that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls be scrapped and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign.

The rally was part of CJP’s “Jantar Mantar at Kochi” campaign. Police personnel were deployed along the route to regulate traffic, prevent road blockades and ensure public safety, The Economic Times reported.

Addressing the gathering, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he would continue to carry the national flag across the country despite the possibility of arrest.

“I will carry the national flag in every part of the country, even if arrested,” he said.

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Abhijeet Dipke Questions SIR, Claims Over 13 Crore Voters Deleted

Earlier, speaking to reporters at the airport, Dipke alleged that voters were being deleted across the country during the SIR exercise. Asked whether voters had been deleted in Kerala during the revision process, he said, “Votes are being deleted across the country. There is not even a single state where votes are not being deleted.”

Related Content
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke - | Photo: PTI
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke - | Photo: PTI
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke speaks to the media on the Congress Keralam social media post and the INDIA bloc's protest march to the Supreme Court, in Hingoli, Maharashtra. - | Photo: PTI
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and Co-conveners Saurav Das, left, and Ashutosh Ranka, right - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

He claimed that more than 13 crore voters had been deleted and questioned whether elections could be considered free and fair amid such large-scale deletions.

“How can we expect that these elections are being conducted free and fair when you erase more than 13 crore voters, which makes up 13-14% of the registered vote share,” he said.

Dipke also raised concerns over the appointment of the former Kerala Chief Electoral Officer as secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, questioning the impartiality of the electoral system. He referred to a similar instance in West Bengal, alleging that an election commissioner had been appointed chief secretary to the chief minister after the BJP won the state election.

The CJP founder said he expected a large turnout of young people at the Kochi rally. He added that Kerala had the highest number of registered CJP members, according to the organisation's database.

“... I am pretty sure the young population of Keralam, the youth of Keralam, would come today in large numbers because, for CJP, from our database, I can definitely tell you that the largest number of registered members of CJP are from Keralam...” he said.

In a post on X, CJP announced the rally with the message, “Jantar Mantar at Kochi!” and raised the slogan, “Gyanesh Kumar Must Go!”

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CJP Leaders' Confrontations With Delhi Police

The protest comes amid a series of confrontations between CJP leaders and the Delhi Police over demonstrations in the national capital. CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested for allegedly entering Jantar Mantar. Dipke was also detained ahead of a Tiranga March announced by the organisation in Delhi.

CJP leaders were recently questioned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with cases related to protests in the capital.

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