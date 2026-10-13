'Has Hoisting The National Flag Become A Violation?’: Dipke Questions CJP Detentions At Jantar Mantar

Dipke questioned whether hoisting the national flag had become a legal violation.
Police detained CJP leaders after they entered Jantar Mantar carrying the Tricolour.
The detentions followed Jantar Mantar’s removal from Delhi’s designated protest venue list.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on questioned the detention of party leaders near Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, asking whether hoisting the national flag had become a violation of the law.
“Has hoisting the national flag become a violation of the law?” Dipke said after Delhi Police detained CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das, national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and other members who entered the site carrying the Tricolour.
The action came a day after police removed Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest venues in Delhi and named three alternative locations.
Dipke Challenges Detentions
Dipke said a team led by Ranka, Das and Ajinkya Shinde had gone to Jantar Mantar on Tuesday morning and waved the national flag. He alleged that they were taken into custody for doing so.
“Strictest possible action should be taken against this, because how can you arrest someone for waving the national flag? What kind of country is this? What kind of rule is this?” he said as reported by news agency PTI.
Describing the action as “the biggest example of a dictatorial mindset”, Dipke demanded accountability over the detentions.
In a separate post on X, he wrote: “Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police.”
He named Das, Ranka and Shinde among those detained and added: “You cannot denotify the resistance.”
A video shared by Dipke showed protesters carrying the national flag and raising slogans while climbing an iron gate and a police barricade.
CJP Had Sought A Protest Date
On Monday, the CJP gave Delhi Police 24 hours to provide a date and time for its proposed demonstration.
Das, Ranka, their lawyer and two members of the party’s North Zone team visited Parliament Street police station to seek a date. Das said the party was willing to let police decide when the protest could take place.
Later on Monday, police announced that Jantar Mantar would no longer be a designated location for demonstrations. They identified Ramlila Ground in central Delhi, Burari Ground in northwest Delhi and CBD Ground in east Delhi as alternatives.
The CJP opposed the decision, having sought permission to protest at Jantar Mantar.
Dipke Backs INDIA Bloc March, Questions Court Response
Dipke also criticised the court’s response to concerns about the electoral process.
“What action have they taken against the Election Commission? They have taken no action at all,” he alleged.
Referring to voter deletions in West Bengal, Dipke claimed the court had told affected voters they could vote later. He questioned whether the same position would be applied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in elections.
“I extend my best wishes to the INDIA bloc for yesterday's protest in Delhi. It was a very large and important protest,” he said.
He called for demonstrations across the country and said the campaign would continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigned.