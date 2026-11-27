Parliament will hold a special sitting from November 30 to December 3, with the Lok Sabha reconvening first and the Rajya Sabha following on December 2.
The government is expected to revive a constitutional amendment linking the 33% women's reservation to delimitation and expanding Lok Sabha seats up to 850.
Falling short of a two-thirds majority on its own, the NDA is banking on potential backing or abstentions from regional parties like the DMK, NCP-SP, and YSRCP.
A special sitting of Parliament has been convened from November 30 to transact “essential” business, amid indications that the government may reintroduce a constitutional amendment linking the rollout of women's reservation to delimitation.
The Lok Sabha has been reconvened on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2, hours after the government on Thursday proposed the special sitting.
The two Houses were reconvened following separate directives issued by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, official sources said.
The sittings will conclude on December 3, subject to exigencies of government business, they said.
Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government has requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2 to transact “essential government business”.
“Subject to exigencies of the business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on December 3, 2026,” Rijiju said on X.
The special sittings will be an extension of the Monsoon Session. Parliament was adjourned sine die on August 13, but it was not prorogued – the formal ending of the session.
PM Modi Pushes Women's Quota
Ahead of the special sittings, the Union Cabinet will meet on Friday and is likely to discuss the delimitation-linked women's quota, sources said.
The development follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion on Thursday that no force can stop the delivery of justice to women, as he blamed “one opposition party” for the defeat in Parliament of the delimitation-linked Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which gives 33 per cent reservation to women in legislatures, in April.
In a signed article that appeared in major newspapers, Modi said, “The journey of our Constitution would be incomplete without recognising the remarkable women who helped shape it. But what happened earlier this year should fill our hearts with shame.”
The prime minister said the legislation aimed at giving women adequate representation in legislative bodies was disallowed from being passed by one opposition party, which once again showed its disdain for constitutional values.
“I assure the 'Nari Shakti' of India that no force can prevent us from ensuring that justice is done to them,” he said.
The government has been keen to push through the Constitution amendment bill for a long time.
It seeks to expand the Lok Sabha's strength from the existing 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation, paving the way for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures ahead of the 2029 general elections.
Numbers Game and Opposition Protests
The government’s earlier move to pass the proposed legislation in Parliament was defeated in April due to a lack of numbers.
The bill requires a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, or 361 votes in the present 543-member House. With three vacancies, the House has 540 members at present.
The ruling NDA has around 320 members and would need the support of opposition parties to cross the threshold.
Since the Bill's defeat in April, the political arithmetic has changed, with 26 MPs moving out of the opposition camp.
Twenty rebel Trinamool Congress MPs broke away and merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), pledging support to the NDA, while six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
While these developments have strengthened the government's position, it would still need additional support.
The role of DMK, with 22 Lok Sabha MPs, and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), with eight, could assume significance in the evolving numbers game.
The political challenge extends beyond numbers.
The opposition parties, which have stepped up their campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, are expected to carry their protests into Parliament, potentially setting the stage for another stormy session.
A ruling alliance MP said debate and voting on a Constitution amendment bill would not be possible unless the House functioned in an orderly manner.
The government is learnt to be exploring a formula under which Lok Sabha seats would be increased by 50 per cent across states to address concerns, particularly among southern states, over the implications of delimitation.
The proposed framework is also understood to retain the existing inter-state share of seats based on the 1971 Census, though no final decision has been taken yet.