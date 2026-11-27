AAP Foundation Day: Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann Lead Party Rally In Punjab’s Moga

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 27 November 2026 12:31 pm

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) marked its foundation day with a rally in Moga, Punjab, on November 26, 2026. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the gathering alongside other party leaders. People assembled at the venue as the party observed the occasion in Punjab. The event brought the AAP leadership into focus, with Kejriwal and Mann appearing together at the rally. The gathering offered a glimpse of the party's foundation day celebrations in Moga, with supporters and party members present at the event.