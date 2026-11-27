IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Day 1 - Stumps
That's stumps on Day 1! New Zealand finish on 246/5 after 85 overs, with Tom Blundell (53*) and Glenn Phillips (36*) putting together a valuable unbeaten partnership. India had reduced the hosts to 131/4 after a superb bowling spell, but the duo have helped New Zealand recover with a 100-plus stand.
India will be keen to break this partnership early tomorrow, while the hosts will look to build on their late fightback. See you on Day 2.
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Phillips Adds Two More
Phillips gets another couple! Akash Deep goes full looking for swing, but serves up a half-volley that the batter punches straight past him. Bumrah gives chase from mid-on, but the New Zealand pair comfortably make it back for two.
NZ 242/5 (82.4)
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Phillips Leaves It Alone
Akash Deep gets the ball to shape away outside off, but Phillips is happy to let it pass through to the keeper. A couple of watchful deliveries to close out the over.
NZ 238/5 (81.1)
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Bumrah Warms Up
Kamboj keeps Phillips quiet with a good-length delivery that angles back in and is defended towards the leg side. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is warming up on the sidelines. The second new ball is just over an over away, and India could soon have their pace spearhead back in action.
NZ 234/5 (78.5)
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Phillips Finds The Boundary
There's the boundary! Glenn Phillips gets it away to third man for four, breaking the quiet spell and giving New Zealand some much-needed runs.
NZ 219/5 (73.5)
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Brar Keeps Phillips Quiet
Brar starts the over with a back-of-a-length delivery outside off. Phillips stays on the back foot and calmly defends it into the off-side. No room to get going just yet.
NZ 207/5 (71.2)
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Blundell Adds Two
Blundell makes a little room and punches Sundar's shorter delivery through the off-side, comfortably coming back for the second run. He then gets right behind the line to defend the next ball. Sensible batting from the New Zealand batter.
NZ 193/5 (69)
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Blundell Stands Firm
Akash Deep keeps probing away outside off, but Tom Blundell is in no mood to take risks. He gets right behind the line on both deliveries and calmly blocks them back. Two dots.
NZ 190/5 (67.5)
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Phillips Plays It Safe
Glenn Phillips is happy to take his time at the crease. He nudges the first delivery towards mid-wicket before leaving the next one alone as Akash Deep keeps things tight with a couple of deliveries angled in.
NZ 185/5 (66)
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Sundar Breaks The Partnership!
FINALLY, India have their breakthrough. Washington Sundar gets Daryl Mitchell, who chips one straight into the hands of Dhruv Jurel at leg slip. A massive wicket for India just when the Blundell-Mitchell partnership was beginning to look threatening. Mitchell walks back for 31 off 74 balls, with four boundaries. That partnership is broken.
NZ 184/5 (64.4)
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Blundell Finds Two
Blundell gets two runs with a confident punch past cover, standing tall to put away Akash Deep's short-of-length delivery. The pacer responds with a beauty on the next ball, though, beating the batter as he looks to play away from his body.
NZ 180/4 (63.5)
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: FOUR Byes! Pant Lets It Through
A gift for New Zealand! Washington Sundar slides one down the leg side, Daryl Mitchell misses the attempted flick and Rishabh Pant makes a mess of the collection, allowing the ball to race away for four byes. An untidy bit of work behind the stumps from India.
NZ 177/4 (62.4)
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Blundell Finds Two Boundaries
Two boundaries in a row. Tom Blundell slaps the first past mid-on before taking on a short delivery to send it racing away for another four. That's also 50 up for the Blundell-Mitchell partnership. New Zealand are beginning to find some momentum.
NZ 163/4 (61)
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Mitchell Gets Going
Daryl Mitchell is starting to look dangerous. He lets the previous delivery go, which wasn't far from the stumps, before putting away a rare loose ball from Akash Deep for four. That's a handy boundary for New Zealand.
NZ 151/4 (59.5)
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Brar Oversteps!
A quiet start to the over from Daryl Mitchell, who leaves the first delivery outside off and then ducks under a short ball. Brar, however, oversteps on the next delivery, handing New Zealand an extra run.
NZ 140/4 (56.2)
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Mitchell Takes A Single
Mitchell gets one off the pads, nudging Brar's delivery wide of mid-on. The pacer is consistently clocking around 138kph, and Blundell has no trouble ducking under a short ball to see out the over. Just one run from it.
NZ 134/4 (55)
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Final Session Begins
We're back for the final session! India have seized control with three quick wickets after tea, and New Zealand have plenty of rebuilding to do. The Indian players are back on the field looking much more upbeat. Gurnoor Brar has the ball and is ready to get things rolling.
NZ 132/4 (52)
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Tea Break!
New Zealand continue to rebuild after India's post-drinks burst of three wickets. Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell have managed to steady things, adding some valuable runs without taking unnecessary risks. Bumrah keeps the pressure on, but India will be eager to break this partnership before it grows. See you after Tea Break.
NZ 131/4
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Akash Deep is on fire!
The Indian pacer produces another beauty, getting Rachin Ravindra to poke at a delivery that moves away off the seam. Rishabh Pant takes a comfortable catch behind the stumps, and New Zealand are suddenly in deep trouble. Three wickets have fallen in quick succession!
NZ 110/4
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Anshul Kamboj Also Strikes!
India are right back in the contest! Anshul Kamboj strikes immediately after Akash Deep's breakthrough as Henry Nicholls gets a top edge while attempting the pull. Akash Deep settles underneath it at fine leg and takes a comfortable catch. New Zealand have suddenly lost both set batters!
NZ 110/3
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Akash Deep Dismisses Set Latham!
Akash Deep finally gets the better of Tom Latham with a beauty. The New Zealand skipper edges one behind after being forced to play at a delivery that holds its line, and Rishabh Pant makes no mistake behind the stumps. Latham departs for a well-made 59, ending a crucial innings. India finally have their second wicket!
NZ 110/2
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: A boundary to end the over!!
Henry Nicholls finds the ropes off Anshul Kamboj as New Zealand add four more runs to their total. Tom Latham continues to anchor the innings at the other end, while India are still searching for their second breakthrough.
NZ 106/1
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Fifty For Latham!
The New Zealand skipper brings up a well-deserved half-century with a fortunate boundary off Gurnoor Brar. Another outside edge flies past the slip fielder without carrying, giving Latham yet another slice of luck. He has held one end together brilliantly as the hosts look to rebuild.
NZ 93/1
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Latham nearing Fifty!
Tom Latham continues to hold one end together! He finds the boundary off Jasprit Bumrah to move closer to his half-century. Henry Nicholls is yet to get off the mark as New Zealand look to rebuild after Conway's dismissal.
NZ 81/1
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Second Session Starts!
Henry Nicholls walks out to the middle after Devon Conway's dismissal. The Indian players gather for a quick team huddle, exchange a few words and spread out to their respective positions.
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: KL Rahul's costly drop!
KL Rahul had a moment to forget behind the stumps as he dropped a crucial catch off Akash Deep's bowling, giving Tom Latham a lifeline. The missed opportunity frustrated Shubman Gill and the Indian camp. Read more about the costly miss and how it unfolded.
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Maiden wicket for Brar!
Gurnoor Brar strikes with the final ball of the session to claim his maiden Test wicket! Devon Conway gets trapped right in front while attempting to defend, and the review only confirms India's breakthrough with three reds. A dream moment for the debutant as India finally break the opening partnership!
NZ 77/1 at Lunch!
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Indian Bowlers Desparately Looking for a wicket?
A superb comeback over from Anshul Kamboj! He delivers six consecutive dot balls, keeping both Devon Conway and Tom Latham quiet. New Zealand's openers continue to frustrate India, reaching 75 without losing a wicket after 25 overs.
NZ 75/0
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Oh! What Have You Done Rahul?
A massive chance goes begging for India! KL Rahul puts down a straightforward opportunity at second slip after Tom Latham edges Akash Deep's delivery. The bowler then traps Latham on the pads, but India decide against taking a review. Ball-tracking later confirms it would have gone over the stumps. A frustrating over for India, with Latham surviving twice!
NZ 38/0
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Dri nks called at Hagley Oval!
New Zealand have negotiated the first hour without losing a wicket despite India's decision to bowl first on a green surface. Tom Latham has looked comfortable at the crease, while Devon Conway is slowly finding his rhythm. Akash Deep keeps things tight but India are still searching for that elusive breakthrough.
NZ 34/0
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Latham, Conway Look Set now!
A productive over for New Zealand! Tom Latham takes charge, finding the boundary and rotating the strike nicely against Anshul Kamboj. The pressure eases a little on the hosts as they move past 20 without losing a wicket.
NZ 22/0
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Anshul Kamboj keeps his line and lenghts tight!
Anshul Kamboj continues to keep things tight! Just a single from his third over as he gives the New Zealand batters very little room to score. Tom Latham remains patient, while Devon Conway is still searching for his first run.
NZ 8/0
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Jasprit Bumrah finding a breakthrough!
A couple of runs come off Bumrah's second over! Tom Latham works one into the gap for two, while Devon Conway is yet to get off the mark. Bumrah continues to keep things tight.
NZ 4/0
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: A tight over from Anshul Kamboj!
Not a single run conceded as he keeps both Devon Conway and Tom Latham on a leash. Just two runs on the board for New Zealand after two overs. India off to a disciplined start!
NZ 2/0
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Match Begins!
Tom Latham and Devon Conway walk out to open New Zealand's innings, with Latham taking strike. Jasprit Bumrah has the new ball in hand and is ready to lead India's bowling attack.
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: IND Playing XI!
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: NZ Playing XI!
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Toss Update!
India have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Gurnoor to debut, Ashwin has his say!
Ravichandran Ashwin is excited to see Gurnoor Brar in action, while hoping Mohammed Siraj regains his pace and rhythm ahead of the upcoming Test match.
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Live Streaming!
The 2nd Test between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Fans can watch the live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Squads!
New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Matthew Fisher
India Squad: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar
IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE: Welcome!
Namaste and welcome to our live blog for the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test. The match is about to get underway, with both teams aiming for a win to clinch the series. Plenty of drama and action will unfold over the next five days, so sit back, relax, and follow along as we bring you all the live updates.