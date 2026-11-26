Vedant Sehwag claimed 7/88 in 22.3 overs, including five maidens, to lead Delhi U-19's attack
Punjab U-19 were dismissed for 238 in their first innings in the Cooch Behar Trophy Elite match
Noorveer Singh made 58 off 58 balls, while captain Aaryavir Sehwag scored 31 off 94 deliveries
Vedant Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, led Delhi U-19's attack with 7/88 against Punjab U-19 in the Cooch Behar Trophy Elite tournament on Day 1 of their four-day match.
Playing under the captaincy of his brother, Aaryavir Sehwag, Vedant bowled 22.3 overs, including five maidens, as Delhi ripped through Punjab's batting lineup for 238.
His spell set the tone in the contest. By stumps, Delhi U-19 had moved to 104/2 in 40 overs in reply and trailed by 134 runs with eight wickets in hand.
Vedant did most of the damage. He took seven of the 10 wickets that fell and kept things tight with an economy rate of 3.91 across his 22.3 overs.
Delhi got support from the other end. Nakul Yadav took 1/25 in seven overs, while Rahul Rakesh Yadav and Arnav Bugga claimed a wicket each.
Dweep Gahlot went wicketless but stayed controlled. He bowled 11 overs and gave away 32 runs.
Aaryavir Sehwag opened the innings for Delhi along with Arnav Bugga after Punjab's innings wrapped up at 237. However, Aaryavir had a short stay at the crease, getting bowled for 31.
Earlier, Punjab posted 238 in their first innings. Sahijbotveer Singh top-scored with 61 off 116 deliveries and hit 10 boundaries.
Noorveer Singh added speed to the innings. He made 58 off 58 balls with nine fours and two sixes.