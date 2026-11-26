Vedant sehwag aaryavir virender seven wickets cooch behar trophy delhi under 19 vs punjab

Virender Sehwag's Son Vedant Bags 7-Wicket Haul Under Brother Aaryavir’s Captaincy In Cooch Behar Trophy

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 26 November 2026 7:53 pm

Vedant Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, starred for Delhi U-19 against Punjab U-19 on day one of their Cooch Behar Trophy Elite match, taking 7/88 in 22.3 overs at the venue. Punjab were bowled out for 238, and Delhi reached 104/2 by stumps

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 26 November 2026 7:53 pm

Virender Sehwag's sons Vedant Sehwag and Aaryavir Sehwag | Photo: Instagram/raju.sharma117

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