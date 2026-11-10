Aaryavir Sehwag Equals Shubman Gill’s Unique Record With His Majestic 160 In U-19 Asia Cup

Aryavir Sehwag scored 160 against the United Arab Emirates in the ACC U19 Asia Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Tuesday
The right-hander faced 168 balls and hit 17 fours and seven sixes in a commanding innings
Aryavir, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, shared a 193-run stand for the second wicket with VK Vineeth
Aaryavir Sehwag played a sensational knock of 160 in India’s ACC U19 Asia Cup match against the United Arab Emirates at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Tuesday. His score places him alongside India captain Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal among Indian batters who have made 160 in Youth ODIs.
The right-hander faced 168 balls and hit 17 fours and seven sixes. The innings is the joint fifth-highest individual score by an Indian in Youth ODIs, and it equals the 160s Gill and Agarwal made at the Under-19 level. Gill made his against England at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in 2017, and Agarwal against Australia in Hobart in 2009.
Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, also added 193 runs for the second wicket with VK Vineeth. The stand gave India a commanding position after UAE won the toss and chose to bowl.
Falls Short Of Rayudu’s Record
For a long stretch Sehwag looked like he might threaten the highest Indian score in Youth ODIs, but his innings ended in the 45th over. He tried to pull a slower, short-of-length delivery from Naseem Khan across the line, mistimed it and was caught at mid-wicket by Uddish Suri. The record still belongs to Ambati Rayudu, who made an unbeaten 177 against England U19 in Taunton in 2002.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came close earlier in 2026, hitting 175 off 80 balls against England in the Under-19 World Cup final. His 171 against UAE in 2025 is the third-highest Indian score in the format. Raj Bawa’s unbeaten 162 against Uganda in 2022 is fourth, and Sehwag’s 160 puts him next on the list, level with Gill and Agarwal.
A Cautious Start, Then A Boundary-Filled Assault
Sehwag began carefully, and India were 42 without loss after the first 10 overs. Once he was settled he took on the UAE attack, mixing boundaries with smart running between the wickets. His partnership with Vineeth rebuilt and then sped up the innings, and the 193-run stand gave India the platform for a big total.
India came into the match looking to recover from a three-wicket defeat to Pakistan in their previous group game. In that match they were bowled out for 208 despite a century from Arjun Rajput, and Pakistan chased the target down on the back of a match-winning hundred from Hamza Zahoor.