Aaryavir Sehwag Equals Shubman Gill’s Unique Record With His Majestic 160 In U-19 Asia Cup

For a long stretch Sehwag looked like he might threaten the highest Indian score in Youth ODIs, but his innings ended in the 45th over. He tried to pull a slower, short-of-length delivery from Naseem Khan across the line, mistimed it and was caught at mid-wicket by Uddish Suri. The record still belongs to Ambati Rayudu, who made an unbeaten 177 against England U19 in Taunton in 2002.