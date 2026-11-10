Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj are set to marry on December 4 in Lucknow
The wedding will be held at the Ramada by Wyndham Lucknow Hotel and Convention Centre, with invitations already printed
Rinku and his sister Neha personally chose the wedding invitation cards and are overseeing preparations
indian cricketer Rinku Singh is set to marry Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj on December 4. The ceremony is slated for the Ramada by Wyndham Lucknow Hotel and Convention Centre, and the invitations have already been printed.
Priya represents the Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency. The wedding is drawing attention because it brings together a well-known cricketer and a sitting Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh.
Rinku and Priya were engaged in June last year at a ceremony attended by prominent names from cricket and politics. The family has now entered the final stretch of preparations ahead of the December ceremony.
Wedding Preparations
Rinku and his sister Neha personally chose the wedding invitation cards. He has also been overseeing the arrangements and coordinating invitations with help from his family.
The guest list is coming together. Almost 100 guests from Aligarh are expected to attend the celebrations. The list includes political leaders, social acquaintances and family friends.
The family has already begun distributing invitation cards ahead of the ceremony. That work comes as arrangements at the Lucknow venue gather pace before the December 4 wedding.
Family And Travel Plans
Rinku wants to finish the main work soon.
He plans to complete the major wedding preparations before travelling to Dubai later this month for the Asia Cup Rising Stars. That has added urgency to the family's planning over the past few weeks
During Diwali, Rinku visited his hometown of Aligarh to spend time with his family and review the preparations. During the festivities, he also gifted a scooter to his sister Neha.
The wedding carries emotional weight for the family after the death of Rinku's father earlier this year. Family members have joined hands to ensure the arrangements are completed smoothly before the big day.
Rinku also plans to personally invite Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the wedding. Once he gets an appointment, he is expected to meet the Chief Minister with his mother and brother to hand over the invitation.
That meeting could take place around Saturday, November 14 or 15, before he leaves for Dubai, NDTV reported.