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Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates: Shubman Gill To Feature For Punjab; Delhi To Face Gujarat

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Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Second Round Day 1 live score: Follow the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Second Round Day 1 live score and updates from October 18, Round 2 matches. Get the latest scores, wickets, and results for all the matches.

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India's captain Shubman Gill walks towards the pavilion as ground staff pulls covers as it rains during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Eranga Jayawardena
Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Second Round Day 1 live score: The second round of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season gets underway today, with Punjab taking on Chhattisgarh in New Chandigarh. India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill will headline the action for Punjab. However, Gill will not be the captain of the side and former India Under-19 skipper Uday Saharan will have the leadership duties. This red-ball outing is perfect match practice for Gill ahead of India’s upcoming series against New Zealand. There are nineteen games scheduled around the country today. The day’s proceedings start at 8:30 am with the Meghalaya-Manipur and Nagaland-Mizoram fixtures, followed. The day's proceedings begin at 8:30 am with the Meghalaya-Manipur and Nagaland-Mizoram fixtures, followed by the Assam-Tripura encounter at 8:45 am, while the rest of the matches get underway at 9:30 am.
LIVE UPDATES

Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates: Punjab's Playing XI

Emanjot Singh Chahal, Gurnoor Brar, Harjas Singh Tandon, Harnoor Singh, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Salil Arora (Wk), Shubman Gill, Uday Saharan (C), UMESH YADAV, Vihaan

Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates: Punjab To Bat First

Punjab has won the toss and will bat first against Chhattisgarh in New Chandigarh. 

Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates: Toss Update

Bihar, Bengal, and Delhi have won the match and elected to bat first in their respective matches. Meanwhile, Haryana, Maharashtra and Sikkim have decided to bowl first.

Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates: Toss Update

Meghalaya vs Manipur, Nagaland vs Mizoram and Assam vs Tripura matches have started. Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura have decided to bowl first. Meghalaya vs Manipur and Nagaland vs Mizoram are plate group matches.

Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates: Live Streaming!

A select three matches will be live streamed on JioHotstar. These are Karnataka vs Saurashtra, Punjab vs Chhattisgarh and Kerala vs Odisha. All three will kick off at 9:30 am.

Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates: Good Morning!

Namaste and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of the Round 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27. A lot is lined up, as a total of 19 matches will be taking place simultaneously. Stay back and grab your snacks as we bring you the live updates from every match!

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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