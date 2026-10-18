Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates: Shubman Gill To Feature For Punjab; Delhi To Face Gujarat

Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Second Round Day 1 live score: Follow the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Second Round Day 1 live score and updates from October 18, Round 2 matches. Get the latest scores, wickets, and results for all the matches.

India's captain Shubman Gill walks towards the pavilion as ground staff pulls covers as it rains during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

India's captain Shubman Gill walks towards the pavilion as ground staff pulls covers as it rains during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Eranga Jayawardena

Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Second Round Day 1 live score: The second round of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season gets underway today, with Punjab taking on Chhattisgarh in New Chandigarh. India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill will headline the action for Punjab. However, Gill will not be the captain of the side and former India Under-19 skipper Uday Saharan will have the leadership duties. This red-ball outing is perfect match practice for Gill ahead of India’s upcoming series against New Zealand. There are nineteen games scheduled around the country today. The day’s proceedings start at 8:30 am with the Meghalaya-Manipur and Nagaland-Mizoram fixtures, followed. The day's proceedings begin at 8:30 am with the Meghalaya-Manipur and Nagaland-Mizoram fixtures, followed by the Assam-Tripura encounter at 8:45 am, while the rest of the matches get underway at 9:30 am.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Oct 2026, 09:34:36 am IST Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates: Punjab's Playing XI Emanjot Singh Chahal, Gurnoor Brar, Harjas Singh Tandon, Harnoor Singh, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Salil Arora (Wk), Shubman Gill, Uday Saharan (C), UMESH YADAV, Vihaan

18 Oct 2026, 09:15:14 am IST Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates: Punjab To Bat First Punjab has won the toss and will bat first against Chhattisgarh in New Chandigarh.

18 Oct 2026, 09:14:22 am IST Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates: Toss Update Bihar, Bengal, and Delhi have won the match and elected to bat first in their respective matches. Meanwhile, Haryana, Maharashtra and Sikkim have decided to bowl first.

18 Oct 2026, 08:57:56 am IST Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates: Toss Update Meghalaya vs Manipur, Nagaland vs Mizoram and Assam vs Tripura matches have started. Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura have decided to bowl first. Meghalaya vs Manipur and Nagaland vs Mizoram are plate group matches.

18 Oct 2026, 08:52:28 am IST Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates: Live Streaming! A select three matches will be live streamed on JioHotstar. These are Karnataka vs Saurashtra, Punjab vs Chhattisgarh and Kerala vs Odisha. All three will kick off at 9:30 am.