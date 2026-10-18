Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates: Shubman Gill To Feature For Punjab; Delhi To Face Gujarat

Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates: Punjab's Playing XI
Emanjot Singh Chahal, Gurnoor Brar, Harjas Singh Tandon, Harnoor Singh, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Salil Arora (Wk), Shubman Gill, Uday Saharan (C), UMESH YADAV, Vihaan
Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates: Punjab To Bat First
Punjab has won the toss and will bat first against Chhattisgarh in New Chandigarh.
Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates: Toss Update
Bihar, Bengal, and Delhi have won the match and elected to bat first in their respective matches. Meanwhile, Haryana, Maharashtra and Sikkim have decided to bowl first.
Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates: Toss Update
Meghalaya vs Manipur, Nagaland vs Mizoram and Assam vs Tripura matches have started. Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura have decided to bowl first. Meghalaya vs Manipur and Nagaland vs Mizoram are plate group matches.
Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates: Live Streaming!
A select three matches will be live streamed on JioHotstar. These are Karnataka vs Saurashtra, Punjab vs Chhattisgarh and Kerala vs Odisha. All three will kick off at 9:30 am.
Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates: Good Morning!
Namaste and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of the Round 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27. A lot is lined up, as a total of 19 matches will be taking place simultaneously. Stay back and grab your snacks as we bring you the live updates from every match!