Who Is Ajay Mandal? Chhattisgarh Spinner Who Bowled Shubman Gill In Ranji Trophy 2026

Ajay Mandal bowled Shubman Gill for just one run in the Ranji Trophy 2026
The Chhattisgarh all-rounder is a left-arm orthodox spinner and left-handed batter
Mandal has represented Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in the IPL
Shubman Gill’s return to the Ranji Trophy ended in disappointment as the India captain managed just one run against Chhattisgarh on October 18. The batter was bowled by left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal, who produced a delivery that went straight instead of turning, beating Gill’s bat and pad to hit the stumps.
The dismissal quickly attracted attention, putting the spotlight on a domestic cricketer who has spent years building his reputation. Mandal is not just a bowler but a dependable all-rounder who has delivered impressive performances for Chhattisgarh across formats.
Who Is Ajay Mandal?
Born on February 25, 1996, Ajay Jadav Mandal is a left-handed batter and left-arm orthodox spinner who represents Chhattisgarh in domestic cricket. He made his first-class debut during the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season and has remained a regular member of the state team.
Mandal also created history by becoming the first Chhattisgarh player to claim 100 Ranji Trophy wickets. According to reports, he has taken 225 wickets across formats in 163 innings, establishing himself as one of the state's leading wicket-takers.
Ajay Mandal’s IPL Career and Batting Records
Mandal’s domestic performances earned him an IPL contract with Chennai Super Kings in 2023. He spent two years with the franchise but did not make his debut. Delhi Capitals subsequently signed him in 2025, although he is still awaiting his first IPL appearance.
His abilities extend beyond bowling. Mandal has scored more than 2,000 runs across domestic formats, with an impressive highest first-class score of 241 not out. He demonstrated his batting potential during a Ranji Trophy match against Uttarakhand in 2019, when he produced a memorable innings batting at No. 8.
Mandal’s dismissal of Gill is another significant moment in his domestic career. While one wicket does not define a player, beating the Indian captain with a deceptive delivery showcased his skill and composure. His consistent performances for Chhattisgarh have made him a cricketer worth watching as the Ranji Trophy season progresses.