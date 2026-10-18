Clean Bowled! India Captain Shubman Gill Falls Cheaply In Ranji Trophy Clash Ahead Of New Zealand Tour - Watch

Shubman Gill got out for 1 off 5 balls while playing for Punjab against Chhattisgarh on Sunday
He was bowled by Ajay Mandal in the 27th over of the innings
.Punjab ended the first session of the match at 89/3 in 37 overs
India captain Shubman Gill is featuring in the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 match for Punjab against Chhattisgarh as he prepares for the New Zealand tour.
However, his outing was cut short after he was dismissed by Ajay Mandal on Day 1, October 18, at the PCA International Cricket Stadium, Ground A, in New Chandigarh. Gill only managed to survive five balls before being cleaned up.
Shubman Gill came to bat in the 26th over after Vihaan Malhotra was dismissed by Dharmendrasinh Jadeja for 40 off 77 balls.
Gill was dismissed in the 27th over after defending the first two deliveries of the over. Ajay bowled a full delivery, inviting Gill to step forward and defend on the front foot. Gill did so, anticipating the ball to turn. However, the delivery kept its line, slipped through the gap between bat and pad, and cleaned up Shubman's stumps.
Gill last played for India in the ODI series against the West Indies, where he led the Men in Blue to a 2-1 victory and finished as the highest scorer in the series.
Punjab started the match well as they decided to bat first. Vihaan Malhotra (40) and Harnoor Singh (20) stitched a 55-run partnership for the first wicket. Ajay Mandal provided the crucial breakthrough for Chhattisgarh as he dismissed Harnoor. Vihaan soon followed Harnoor into the dressing room. Captain Uday Saharan (19*) and Prabhsimran Singh (8*) combined to avoid further hiccups as Punjab ended the first session at 89/3 in 37 overs.