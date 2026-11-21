Shubman Gill scored 98 against New Zealand, surpassing MS Dhoni's 68 to register the fourth-highest score by an Indian Test captain in New Zealand
Gill became the first Indian batter to cross 3,000 runs in the World Test Championship
Gill became the latest Indian captain to be dismissed in the nervous 90s
Shubman Gill may have fallen agonisingly short of a century against New Zealand, but his knock of 98 at Wellington on Day 3 of the first Test on Saturday, November 21, was enough to rewrite the record books.
The India captain surpassed MS Dhoni's 12-year-old record to register the fourth-highest individual score by an Indian Test captain in New Zealand.
Gill went past Dhoni's unbeaten record of 68, scored at Wellington in 2014, with his composed innings of 98. He now occupies fourth place on the list, which is headed by Mohammad Azharuddin's 192 at Auckland in 1990.
The 26-year-old's innings was part of a dominant batting display from India, who added 327 runs on the third day to finish at 486/4, securing a first-innings lead of 118 runs.
KL Rahul was the standout performer with a magnificent 136, while Devdutt Padikkal provided valuable support with 80.
Rahul also became the first Indian opener to score a Test century in all four SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). After Padikkal was bowled by Kyle Jamieson, Gill took charge alongside Rahul before Rishabh Pant accelerated the scoring with an unbeaten 55.
Gill's dismissal for 98 denied him a deserved century, but his effort placed him ahead of several former India captains in the record books.
Highest individual scores by India Test captains in New Zealand
|Runs
|Player
|Venue
|Year
|192
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|Auckland
|1990
|116
|Sunil Gavaskar
|Auckland
|1976
|103*
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|Wellington
|1998
|98
|Shubman Gill
|Wellington
|2026
|68
|MS Dhoni
|Wellington
|2014
Gill's 98 is now the fourth-highest individual score by an Indian captain in a Test innings in New Zealand, taking him past MS Dhoni's 68 at Wellington in 2014.
The India skipper also achieved another major milestone during his innings, becoming the first Indian batter to cross 3,000 runs in the World Test Championship (WTC).
Gill's dismissal also added his name to another unwanted list. He became only the 10th Indian captain to be dismissed in the nervous 90s in Test cricket. MS Dhoni leads this list with four such dismissals, followed by Sachin Tendulkar with two.
Nari Contractor, MAK Pataudi, Ajit Wadekar, Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli have each been dismissed in the 90s once as India Test captain, a list Gill has now joined.