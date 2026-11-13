Why Is Shreyas Iyer Leading India In 4th ODI Vs New Zealand?

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak joshi
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Shreyas Iyer leads India in the 4th ODI against New Zealand after Shubman Gill's absence. Find out why Iyer is captain and Ishan Kishan's role

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Why Is Shreyas Iyer Leading India In 4th ODI Vs New Zealand?
Shreyas Iyer holds one end as India lose continous wickets on the other | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer captains India in the 4th ODI against New Zealand

  • Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj miss the remaining ODIs to prepare for the Test series

  • Ishan Kishan serves as India's vice-captain in the final two matches

India take on New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Friday, November 13, with the visitors looking to seal the five-match series. At the toss, Shreyas Iyer walks out as India's captain, with regular skipper Shubman Gill missing from the leadership role.

Iyer wins the toss and elects to bat first, giving India an opportunity to put up a big total and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

Why Is Shreyas Iyer Leading India in the 4th ODI?

Gill, along with wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and fast bowler Anshul Kamboj, has left the ODI squad to join India's Test preparations ahead of the two-match series against New Zealand, beginning November 19.

Iyer, who served as India's vice-captain in the first three ODIs, takes over the leadership responsibilities for the remaining two matches.

The fourth ODI marks Iyer's first assignment as India's captain in the 50-over format. He brings leadership experience from domestic cricket and the IPL and now has an opportunity to guide India to a series victory.

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India's captain Shubman Gill, right, KL Rahul celebrate their victory during the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
New Zealand's Jacob Duffy, center, celebrates the wicket of India's Shubman Gill, left, with teammates during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India. - Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
New Zealand's Jacob Duffy, center, celebrates the wicket of India's Shubman Gill, left, with teammates during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand - (Chris Symes/Photosport via AP)
India's Shubman Gill bats during the one day cricket international against New Zealand in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. - | Photo: Joshua Devenie/Photosport via AP

Also Check: IND vs NZ 4th ODI Live Score

Who Is India's Vice-Captain for the 4th ODI?

Ishan Kishan has been named India's vice-captain for the final two ODIs. He also takes over wicketkeeping duties in Rahul's absence.

A victory in Mount Maunganui would give Iyer a memorable start to his ODI captaincy stint and hand India an unassailable 3-0 lead.

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