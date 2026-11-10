Shubman Gill and KL Rahul will miss the fourth and fifth ODIs against New Zealand
Shreyas Iyer will captain India, with Ishan Kishan named vice-captain
Kumar Kushagra and Yash Thakur have received their maiden ODI call-ups
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made several changes to India's squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs against New Zealand, with Shubman Gill and KL Rahul among the notable absentees. Shreyas Iyer will take over the captaincy for the final two matches, while Ishan Kishan has been named his deputy.
The selectors have also handed maiden ODI call-ups to wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra and fast bowler Yash Thakur. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma and Auqib Nabi have earned places in the revised squad as India look to test their bench strength during the five-match series.
Shreyas Iyer to Lead India as Gill, Rahul Make Way
Gill will lead India in the opening three ODIs before shifting his attention to the two-match Test series. KL Rahul will also miss the final two matches as he prepares for red-ball cricket.
Shreyas Iyer, who was Gill's deputy in the first three games, will captain India in the remaining fixtures. Ishan Kishan has been appointed vice-captain and will also provide wicketkeeping options alongside Kumar Kushagra.
Nitish Kumar Reddy will be available only for the opening ODI before joining India A for the final four-day match against New Zealand A. Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj are also absent from the final two-match squad.
Kumar Kushagra, Yash Thakur Receive Maiden ODI Call-Ups
The biggest opportunities in the revised squad have gone to Kumar Kushagra and Yash Thakur, who have received their maiden ODI call-ups. Tilak Varma also returns to the 50-over setup, while Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has earned an opportunity after his impressive domestic performances.
India will retain senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, alongside established names such as Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.
The fourth and fifth ODIs will be played in Mount Maunganui on November 13 and 15, respectively. The matches will provide the Indian team with another opportunity to assess its combination ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
India's squad for the 4th and 5th ODIs: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (WK, VC), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.