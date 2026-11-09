India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Who Has A Better Head-To-Head Record At Seddon Park In Hamilton?

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Published at:

India face a formidable challenge as they step onto Hamilton’s Seddon Park for the 2nd ODI, a venue historically relentless toward visiting teams

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India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2026 Head to head Seddon Park Hamilton
New Zealand's Jacob Duffy, center, celebrates the wicket of India's Shubman Gill, left, with teammates during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India. Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
Summary of this article

  • India aim to seal the five-match series at Seddon Park, holding a 2-0 lead despite lingering weather threats

  • Persistent rain in Hamilton threatens to disrupt Shubman Gill's side for the third consecutive match

  • New Zealand face a must-win fixture in damp conditions to keep the series alive

Having already locked in a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, India head into the 3rd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton, with an eye on sealing an unassailable series victory. However, the weather forecast presents a major obstacle, with persistent rain threatening to delay or disrupt the fixture—leaving Shubman Gill’s side facing familiar wet conditions after weather-affected outings in the opening two encounters.

A Fortress New Zealand Rarely Gives Up

When India take the field at Hamilton’s Seddon Park for the 2nd ODI, they walk into one of international cricket’s most unforgiving venues for visiting sides. The ground has long been a stronghold for the Black Caps, and the numbers behind that reputation make for uncomfortable reading for the visitors.

The Numbers Tell the Story

New Zealand’s overall record at the venue is formidable: 28 wins and just 7 losses in 40 ODIs. India’s own history here is far leaner. In 8 ODIs at Hamilton, they have managed 1 win, 6 defeats and 1 no-result. That lone triumph came back in March 2009, an 84-run victory under the DLS method, and it remains a distant memory.

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India's third ODI against New Zealand is scheduled at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Tuesday. - BLACKCAPS/X
India take 2-0 lead in the five-match series after winning the second ODI by 4 runs via DLS method - | Photo: X/BCCI
New Zealand's Jacob Duffy, center, celebrates the wicket of India's Shubman Gill, left, with teammates during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand - (Chris Symes/Photosport via AP)
Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrate as India defeat New Zealand in the 3rd T20I. - bcci/X

Recent visits have only deepened the struggle. In 2019, India were bundled out for a meagre 92 and lost by 8 wickets, a collapse that exposed the batting order to the seam and bounce on offer. Then, in February 2020, India put up a daunting 347/4, a total that should have been safe on most grounds. Instead, New Zealand chased down 348 with 11 balls to spare, proving that even a mammoth score is no guarantee here. Whether the bowlers were collapsing or defending big runs, the outcome has been the same.

The Toss Factor

These results point to one clear conclusion. Whichever captain wins the toss will almost certainly choose to field first. Bowling first allows the attack to exploit early seam movement while the pitch has some life, and then gives the side the advantage of chasing under good batting conditions once the surface settles. The 2020 chase is the best proof of how comfortably a target can be reeled in at this ground.

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