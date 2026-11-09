India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Who Has A Better Head-To-Head Record At Seddon Park In Hamilton?

India aim to seal the five-match series at Seddon Park, holding a 2-0 lead despite lingering weather threats
Persistent rain in Hamilton threatens to disrupt Shubman Gill's side for the third consecutive match
New Zealand face a must-win fixture in damp conditions to keep the series alive
Having already locked in a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, India head into the 3rd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton, with an eye on sealing an unassailable series victory. However, the weather forecast presents a major obstacle, with persistent rain threatening to delay or disrupt the fixture—leaving Shubman Gill’s side facing familiar wet conditions after weather-affected outings in the opening two encounters.
A Fortress New Zealand Rarely Gives Up
When India take the field at Hamilton’s Seddon Park for the 2nd ODI, they walk into one of international cricket’s most unforgiving venues for visiting sides. The ground has long been a stronghold for the Black Caps, and the numbers behind that reputation make for uncomfortable reading for the visitors.
The Numbers Tell the Story
New Zealand’s overall record at the venue is formidable: 28 wins and just 7 losses in 40 ODIs. India’s own history here is far leaner. In 8 ODIs at Hamilton, they have managed 1 win, 6 defeats and 1 no-result. That lone triumph came back in March 2009, an 84-run victory under the DLS method, and it remains a distant memory.
Recent visits have only deepened the struggle. In 2019, India were bundled out for a meagre 92 and lost by 8 wickets, a collapse that exposed the batting order to the seam and bounce on offer. Then, in February 2020, India put up a daunting 347/4, a total that should have been safe on most grounds. Instead, New Zealand chased down 348 with 11 balls to spare, proving that even a mammoth score is no guarantee here. Whether the bowlers were collapsing or defending big runs, the outcome has been the same.
The Toss Factor
These results point to one clear conclusion. Whichever captain wins the toss will almost certainly choose to field first. Bowling first allows the attack to exploit early seam movement while the pitch has some life, and then gives the side the advantage of chasing under good batting conditions once the surface settles. The 2020 chase is the best proof of how comfortably a target can be reeled in at this ground.