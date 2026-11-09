India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Who Has A Better Head-To-Head Record At Seddon Park In Hamilton?

Recent visits have only deepened the struggle. In 2019, India were bundled out for a meagre 92 and lost by 8 wickets, a collapse that exposed the batting order to the seam and bounce on offer. Then, in February 2020, India put up a daunting 347/4, a total that should have been safe on most grounds. Instead, New Zealand chased down 348 with 11 balls to spare, proving that even a mammoth score is no guarantee here. Whether the bowlers were collapsing or defending big runs, the outcome has been the same.