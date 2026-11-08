In Photos: Deepotsav Celebrations Light Up Ayodhya

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Ayodhya celebrated the 10th edition of Deepotsav with 30 lakh earthen lamps illuminating 56 ghats along the Saryu River. The festivities featured a grand Ramayana-themed procession, cultural performances, a laser show and a spectacular drone display, attended by Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

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Deepotsav Ayodhya 2026
Actors portraying Hindu god Rama help an actor portraying his wife, Sita, disembark from a helicopter as an actor portraying his brother Lakshman looks on during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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Ayodhya Deepotsav celebrations
Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, adorns a garland on an actor portraying Hindu god Rama, center, alongside actors portraying his wife, Sita, and his brothers during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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Ayodhya Deepotsav 2026
A tourist from the UK, Lelah Gorgin, center, interacts with local women while lighting earthen lamps on the banks of the Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government in Ayodhya, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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Ayodhya Diwali celebration
Indians and UK tourist Matty Hill, center, light earthen lamps on the banks of the Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government in Ayodhya, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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Deepotsav Ayodhya 2026
People watch a light show on the banks of the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government in Ayodhya, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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Deepotsav Ayodhya 2026 photos
Tourists from UK, Matty Hill and Lelah Gorgin light earthen lamps on the banks of the Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government in Ayodhya, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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Deepotsav Ayodhya 2026 photo gallery
An aerial view of earthen lamps on the banks of the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government in Ayodhya, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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Deepotsav Ayodhya 2026 images
Aeriel view of earthen lamps on the banks of the Saryu river Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government in Ayodhya, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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Festival of lights Ayodhya
An aerial view shows people standing among rows of lit earthen lamps along the banks of the Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations, organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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Ram Ki Nagri Ayodhya Diwali
People watch fireworks along on the banks of the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government in Ayodhya, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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Ayodhya 30 lakh diyas world record
Drones portray scenes from the Ramayana story above the banks of the Saryu river during Deepotsav festival of lights celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government in Ayodhya, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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Saryu River 56 ghats lighting
Drones portray scenes from the Ramayana story above the banks of the Saryu river during Deepotsav festival of lights celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government in Ayodhya, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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Ram Ki Paidi laser show
Drones portray scenes from the Ramayana story above the banks of the Saryu river during Deepotsav festival of lights celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government in Ayodhya, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh
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Ayodhya Deepotsav Guinness World Record
Drones portray scenes from the Ramayana story above the banks of the Saryu river during Deepotsav festival of lights celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government in Ayodhya, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

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