In Photos: Deepotsav Celebrations Light Up Ayodhya

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Ayodhya celebrated the 10th edition of Deepotsav with 30 lakh earthen lamps illuminating 56 ghats along the Saryu River. The festivities featured a grand Ramayana-themed procession, cultural performances, a laser show and a spectacular drone display, attended by Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
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