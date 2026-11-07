Beyond Special Trains: India’s Recurring Festive Season Overcrowding Problem

Indian Railways is operating around 18,000 special trains during the 2026 festive season, compared with 12,000 last year.
Passenger demand remains concentrated on popular routes, with general and unreserved coaches carrying 651 crore passengers in 2024-25.
Rising passenger numbers in general and unreserved coaches underline the importance of non-AC accommodation during peak travel periods.
Festivals in India are often accompanied by a large movement of people travelling to their hometowns to celebrate with family and relatives. Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath see a surge in passenger demand on several railway routes, with large numbers of people relying on trains to reach their destinations.
For Indian Railways, managing this seasonal rush involves running additional services and making arrangements at busy stations to regulate passenger movement.
The scale of this demand is reflected in the number of special trains operated during the festive period. In 2026, Indian Railways is running around 18,000 special trains, compared with approximately 12,000 during the same period last year, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
The Railways has also established passenger holding areas at busy stations, including New Delhi, Udhna in Surat and Anand Vihar Terminal. According to Vaishnaw, the holding areas at New Delhi and Udhna can each accommodate around 20,000 people at a time. Toilets and air circulation systems have been provided, while ticket counters have been shifted to these areas.
The Ministry of Railways has described these facilities, known as Yatri Suvidha Kendras, as designated spaces for unticketed and waiting passengers. In an October 30 report, Akashvani News said additional Railway Protection Force personnel had also been deployed at stations to facilitate passenger movement.
At Anand Vihar Terminal, the Yatri Suvidha Kendra has 14 ticket counters, 16 CCTV cameras, four electronic display boards and seating for 20 passengers. It also has separate toilets for male and female passengers, a Divyangjan toilet, an RO plant, 11 high-volume low-speed fans and a public announcement system.
What Do The Figures Show?
A reply by Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha, published by PIB on March 25, 2026, said Indian Railways operated around 74,800 special train trips between April 2025 and February 2026 to meet passenger demand during festivals and vacations.
The figure was around 85,400 trips in 2024-25 and 40,500 in 2023-24. These figures cover special services operated across the railway network during festivals and holiday periods, including summer and winter vacations.
The 2024 festive season also saw a substantial number of additional services. Indian Railways announced 7,724 special trains for the period between October 1 and November 30, 2024, a 73% increase over the 4,429 announced in the corresponding period the previous year. The Railways said 4,521 special trains had operated over 36 days, carrying around 65 lakh passengers.
On November 4, 2024, more than three crore passengers travelled across the railway network, including suburban and non-suburban passengers. The figures provide an indication of the scale of passenger movement during the festive period, although they do not offer a separate measure of overcrowding.
The March 2026 reply noted that train occupancy varies between lean and peak periods. During peak periods, trains, particularly on popular routes, remain fully occupied. During lean periods, and on less popular routes, utilisation is lower.
The Pressure On General And Unreserved Coaches
The passenger figures for general and unreserved coaches also indicate the scale of demand. According to the March 2026 PIB release, the number of passengers travelling in these coaches rose from 553 crore in 2022-23 to 609 crore in 2023-24 and 651 crore in 2024-25.
The Railways said around 70% of its coaches are non-AC, comprising approximately 62,000 general and sleeper coaches, while around 27,000 coaches, or 30%, are AC. Of the approximately 69 lakh seats, around 54 lakh are in non-AC coaches.
To increase accommodation, 1,250 general coaches were utilised in long-distance trains during 2024-25. A further 860 coaches were used for permanent augmentation up to February 2026, the ministry said. It has also taken up the manufacturing of 17,000 non-AC general and sleeper coaches.
What Steps Are Being Taken?
Between 2021-22 and February 2026, Indian Railways introduced 1,024 trains, extended 907 services, increased the frequency of 168 trains and augmented 4,651 coaches, according to the PIB release.
Station redevelopment is another part of the expansion. Vaishnaw said in November 2026 that work was under way at 1,300 stations, with around 400 completed. The projects are intended to increase capacity and prepare stations for passenger requirements over the next 50 years.
The Railways has said that special trains supplement the accommodation available through regular services. Its figures also show that occupancy remains full on popular routes during peak periods, while demand varies across the network.