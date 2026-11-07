Zepto, Blinkit & Biryani By Kilo: Tukaram Mundhe's Pre-Diwali Crackdown Hits 105 Outlets In Maharashtra

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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The Maharashtra FDA suspended 105 food business licences, seized stock worth over ₹1.35 crore and registered three FIRs during inspections across the state

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Tukaram Mundhe
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Summary of this article

  • Maharashtra FDA suspended licences of 105 food businesses, including Zepto, Blinkit and Biryani By Kilo.

  • Inspections across the state led to seizures of food stock worth over ₹1.35 crore and three FIRs.

  • Two people were arrested, while seven establishments were ordered to shut down over food safety violations.

Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of 105 food business operators across the state during a crackdown ahead of Diwali. Quick-commerce platforms Zepto and Blinkit, along with food chain Biryani By Kilo, were among those facing action, India Today reported.

The crackdown was carried out under the supervision of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

Inspections were conducted across Maharashtra on November 4 and 5, with Mumbai accounting for 28 suspended food business licences. The action covered Zepto’s Worli outlet and Blinkit, operated by Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd. Other establishments facing action included Biryani By Kilo, Tossin Pizza’s Worli outlet and Jumbo Burger.

The inspections came ahead of Diwali, when demand for food products and consumption typically increase across the state.

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Shutdown Orders Issued

Seven establishments were ordered to shut down completely. These included three units in Pune, two in Amravati and one each in Mumbai and the Konkan region.

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In Mumbai, Rajdhani Biryani Centre in Borivali was ordered to close over violations of food safety regulations. The FDA said the establishments had committed serious breaches of food safety norms.

In Nagpur, officials inspected a D-Mart outlet on Kamthi Road and seized refined soybean oil after finding violations of licence conditions.

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Seizures And FIRs

The FDA seized food stock worth more than Rs 1.35 crore from over 69 establishments during the drive.

Officials suspected that the seized stock could be unsafe or adulterated. The operation also resulted in the registration of three FIRs in cases involving prohibited food products.

Two people were arrested, while two vehicles were seized during the operation.

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Mundhe Warns Food Businesses

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe warned food business operators against compromising public health and said strict action would be taken against those violating food safety regulations.

He also cautioned that the sale of unsafe food products could attract severe punishment under the law.

If the consumption of unsafe food results in a person's death, the offence can attract life imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹10 lakh.

The inspection drive was aimed at ensuring food safety and preventing the sale of potentially unsafe and adulterated products during the Diwali festive season.

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