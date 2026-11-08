'There Is No Ruling Party Or Opposition,' Anant Singh On Daughter's Wedding Invites

Anant Singh said his daughter’s wedding invitations are being sent to contacts in India and Pakistan
He said leaders across party lines, including Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav, will be invited
Singh described the wedding as a personal event, separate from electoral politics and party divisions
Expelled JD(U) leader Anant Singh said he is sending invitations for his daughter's grand wedding to contacts in India and Pakistan. He also said leaders across party lines, including former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, will be invited. Times of India reported that Singh framed the guest list as a family matter, not a political one.
Singh described the wedding as a personal event that should stand apart from electoral divides. "There is no ruling party or Opposition at a wedding. Such divisions exist during elections and when seeking votes, but not at weddings and family celebrations."
His remarks come as he faces political and legal pressure. The former JD(U) leader was expelled from the party in October. He has also said he will turn himself in by December 1 in the Dularchand Yadav murder case.
Wedding Guest List
Singh cast the net wide.
"Everyone who has shown us love will come. The public is like God to us; whoever comes from wherever will be a gift to me. We are sending invitation cards to everyone. I want all my friends, well-wishers and people associated with us to attend. Everyone is invited. We are contacting everyone whose phone numbers we have. Not just Bihar, invitations are being sent across India and Pakistan. Are the invitations meant only for people in Bihar? They are for everyone, everywhere. We will invite everyone. There is no ruling party or Opposition at a wedding. Such divisions exist during elections and when seeking votes, but not at weddings and family celebrations. Yes, we will invite everyone, including Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav," he said, Times of India reported.
The remark underlined his effort to keep social ties separate from political conflict. Singh said people who had shown affection towards his family were welcome, wherever they came from. He also said the guest list would extend beyond Bihar.
Party Expulsion
The wedding remarks come against a tense political backdrop.
Singh was expelled from the JD(U) in October along with his wife, former MLA Neelam Devi, for six years on allegations of anti-party activity. The decision was announced by the party's Bihar unit president Umesh Singh Kushwaha.
The party accused Singh of defying directives, using insulting language against its top leadership and campaigning for a rival candidate in the recent legislative council elections. Although a JD(U) MLA, he backed Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Singh over the party's nominee, MLC Neeraj Kumar, in the Patna Graduates' constituency election.
The JD(U) also wrote to the Bihar Assembly Speaker asking that Singh's membership be ended under the Constitution's Tenth Schedule. Neelam Devi's primary membership was also terminated over her alleged involvement in anti-party activities.
Court Case Update
A legal setback followed. On October 30, Singh said he would surrender by December 1 after the Supreme Court ordered him to do so in the Dularchand Yadav murder case. The court issued the order while hearing a plea seeking cancellation of the bail granted to him by the Patna High Court in March.
Singh had earlier been arrested in the case on allegations that he orchestrated Yadav's killing in October last year. He also said he had faith in the judiciary and expected to secure bail again after later hearings.