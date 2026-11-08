'There Is No Ruling Party Or Opposition,' Anant Singh On Daughter's Wedding Invites

"Everyone who has shown us love will come. The public is like God to us; whoever comes from wherever will be a gift to me. We are sending invitation cards to everyone. I want all my friends, well-wishers and people associated with us to attend. Everyone is invited. We are contacting everyone whose phone numbers we have. Not just Bihar, invitations are being sent across India and Pakistan. Are the invitations meant only for people in Bihar? They are for everyone, everywhere. We will invite everyone. There is no ruling party or Opposition at a wedding. Such divisions exist during elections and when seeking votes, but not at weddings and family celebrations. Yes, we will invite everyone, including Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav," he said, Times of India reported.