India vs Pakistan Live Score, U-19 Asia Cup: Centurion Arjun Rajput Departs After Heroic Knock; India Eyeing 200

IND Vs PAK U19 LIVE: Follow live scores and play-by-play updates from the India vs Pakistan ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 Match 8 on Sunday, 8 November, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat

Arjun Rajput in action during the clash between India and Pakistan

Arjun Rajput in action during the clash between India and Pakistan Photo: X/BCCI

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Indian captain Lakshya Raichandani won the toss and opted to bat first. However, India's start was disastrous as the skipper departed without scoring. VK Vineeth and Aaryavir Sehwag stayed in the middle for a while, though scoring proved difficult under intense pressure from Ali Raza and Mohammed Sayyam. Vineeth (8) soon fell, followed by Yashbardhan (1) and Aaryavir (22). Anvay Dravid also failed to make a major impact, dismissed for 10 off 16. At one point, India slipped to 42/4, but a crucial 44-run partnership between Arjun and Anvay pulled them out of trouble and pushed the score past the 100-run mark. Now, Arjun and Manal are at the crease, with Arjun eyeing a century to take India past 200 and give their bowlers something to defend.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Nov 2026, 01:44:03 pm IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score:Yashveer Goud Departs | IND: 181/8 (38.2) With Arjun Rajput gone, it looks like India might fall short of the 200-run mark after losing another wicket. This time, Yashveer Goud departs as Ali Raza strikes again to claim his third wicket of the match. IND: 181/8 (38.2 overs)

8 Nov 2026, 01:41:09 pm IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Who Is Arjun Rajput | IND: 170/7 (35.2) India's centurion, Arjun Rajput, had humble beginnings before rising to become India's top scorer against Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup. Read his inspiring journey here.

8 Nov 2026, 01:28:34 pm IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Arjun Rajput Departs | IND: 170/7 (35.2) Big moment in the match! Arjun Rajput departs after a magnificent century. Rizwanullah strikes again to pile on the pressure. With Arjun gone, India's hopes of pushing toward 250 have taken a major hit, and that target now looks a long way off. IND: 170/7 (35.2 Overs)

8 Nov 2026, 01:11:48 pm IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Century For Arjun | IND: 157/6 (32.5 Overs) Century for Arjun! The left-hander brings up his ton off just 80 balls to rescue India from deep trouble. India have reached 158 after 33 overs, with Arjun accounting for 100 of those runs. He has batted as if he's playing on an entirely different pitch compared to the rest of the team. While the Pakistani bowlers troubled the other Indian batters, Arjun had an answer for every question thrown at him. IND: 158/5 (33 Overs)

8 Nov 2026, 01:07:58 pm IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Manal Chauhan Departs| IND: 150/6 (32 Overs) Another blow for India! Manal Chauhan, who was standing at one point while Arjun Rajput made the majority of the runs has been bowled by Rizwanullah.

8 Nov 2026, 12:51:30 pm IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Arjun Eye Century | IND: 141/5 (30 Overs) Arjun Rajput has been the pick of the Indian batters, scoring the bulk of the runs for his side. He is batting on 90 off 72 balls at the end of 30 overs, eyeing a century in this crucial clash. Arjun hasn't held back, adopting a positive approach and punishing anything offered with a bit of width. He hit a massive six that resulted in the ball being lost, forcing Pakistan to take a new ball in the 30th over. This brief stoppage has given the fielding side time to regroup and devise a plan against him.

8 Nov 2026, 12:36:15 pm IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Hundred Fo India | IND: 104/5 (26 Overs) India have crossed the 100-run mark in 26 overs, just past the halfway stage of the innings. India will now set their sights on reaching 200 or 220 to put up a competitive fight.

8 Nov 2026, 12:28:24 pm IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Fifty For Arjun! IND: 95/5 (24 Overs) Fifty for Arjun Rajput! The left-hander has continued to bat with a positive approach, and it has reaped rich rewards as he brings up his fifty off just 43 balls. IND: 95/5 (24 Overs)

8 Nov 2026, 12:25:46 pm IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Naqib Dismisses Anvay! IND: 86/5 (22.5 Overs) Just when it looked like India were rebuilding the innings through a positive partnership between Arjun Rajput and Anvay Dravid, Naqib Shafiq struck to send the latter back to the pavilion. IND: 86/5 (22.5 Overs)

8 Nov 2026, 12:15:18 pm IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Arjun Rajput Scores 10 Off Raza's Over! IND: 70/4 (1820 Overs) Arjun Rajput is batting with a positive approach, making sure not to let the Pakistani bowlers off the hook by punishing loose deliveries and even clearing the ropes on tight balls. Arjun smashed Ali Raza—the pick of the Pakistan bowlers on the day—for 10 runs in the 20th over to guide India to 70/4. Arjun is batting on 34 off 32 balls, while Anvay is on 3 off 6. IND: 70/4 (20 Overs)

8 Nov 2026, 12:05:07 pm IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Sehwag Out, Dravid In! IND: 54/4 (18 Overs) Anvay Dravid walks in following Aaryavir Sehwag's departure. He joins Arjun Rajput at the crease, with the responsibility of rebuilding the innings now resting on their shoulders. Meanwhile, India also cross 50-run mark!

8 Nov 2026, 11:59:01 am IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Wicket! IND: 42/4 (16.4 Overs) Massive blow for India! Aaryavir Sehwag's resistance comes to an end. Looking to break the shackles against Niqab Shafiq, Aaryavir went down low to sweep a length delivery just outside off. However, he only managed to get a thick inner half on it, slicing it straight toward deep mid-wicket. Mohammad Sayyam rushed forward and completed a brilliant, low diving catch to dismiss the set batter. Pakistan are firmly on top now as India slip further into trouble.

8 Nov 2026, 11:45:32 am IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Why No Vaibhav? IND: 36/3 (14 Overs) Many of you might wonder why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi isn't part of the U-19 squad even though he is only 15 years old. Well, a BCCI policy restricts players from participating in multiple U-19 World Cups/tournaments. Read on to find out more details.

8 Nov 2026, 11:42:15 am IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: First Maximum Of The Innings! IND: 34/3 (13 Overs) Aaryavir Sehwag lights up the Indian fans at the stadium as he punishes Hasnain Abbas Dar, scoring a four and a six in the over. Aaryavir launched a six down the ground on the last ball of the over to collect 12 runs off it—the highest in an over until now. Arjun Rajput is batting on 5 off 5. IND: 34/3

8 Nov 2026, 11:30:54 am IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Wicket! IND: 22/3 (11.4 Overs) Another painstaking stay at the crease comes to an end as Yashbardhan (1) departs after a peach of a delivery from Rizwanullah! However, there's drama in the middle as Rizwanullah might have just overstepped. Replay after replay is being scrutinized as the third umpire checks for the no-ball. Ultimately, the decision goes in Pakistan's favor as the big screen flashes 'OUT', leaving India three down. IND: 22/3 (11.4 Overs)

8 Nov 2026, 11:27:10 am IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Tight Bowling From Raza and Sayyam! IND: 22/2 (11 Overs) aza and Sayyam are relentlessly bowling a tight line, forcing the batters into their shells. Aaryavir Sehwag has attempted a few strokes in between but has been unable to break the shackles. Vineeth tried to weather the storm but eventually fell to a bouncer after a painstaking stay at the crease. Yashbardhan has now joined Aaryavir in the middle and was immediately greeted with a barrage of short-pitched deliveries. India's scoring rate has slowed to a crawl at just 2 runs per over. IND: 22/2 (11 Overs)

8 Nov 2026, 11:14:40 am IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Vineeth Departs! IND: 21/2 (8.4 Overs) Another blow for India! Ali Raza strikes with a peach of a bouncer. Having noticed Vineeth struggling with the short ball earlier in the over, Raza set the trap perfectly. He dug in a searing, rising delivery targeted right at the left arm-pit. Vineeth got into a tangle trying to fend it off, could not handle the pace and bounce, and ended up gloving it cleanly to wicketkeeper Hamza Zahoor. Vineeth departs after scoring 8 off 29 balls. IND: 21/2 (8.4 Overs)

8 Nov 2026, 11:07:53 am IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: No Respite! IND U19: 18/1 (7 Overs) Sayyam and Raza continue to ask tough questions of the Indian batters, offering no loose deliveries to release the pressure. Aaryavir Sehwag has scored 9 off 18, while Vineeth is batting on 7 off 22 balls. IND: 18/1 (7 Overs)

8 Nov 2026, 10:58:08 am IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Aaryavir, Vineeth Look To Rebuild! IND U19: 17/1 (5 Overs) India have managed only 17 runs after the first five overs. Lakshya Raichandani departed without scoring on the second ball of the innings after Ali Raza bowled a peach of an inswinging delivery to secure the first breakthrough. Since then, India have struggled for runs as Ali Raza and Mohammed Sayyam maintained a disciplined channel, tempting the batters into big drives and beating them with late movement. Aaryavir tried to break the shackles in the 5th over with a pull and a glorious straight drive, holding a picture-perfect pose. Raza finished the over with a searing bouncer to VK Vineeth. IND: 17/1 (5 Overs)

8 Nov 2026, 10:49:29 am IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Great Start For Pak Team! IND U19: 8/1 (3 Overs) Another high-quality over from Raza, concedes only one run and delivers five dots.

8 Nov 2026, 10:41:18 am IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Great Start For Pak Team! IND U19: 7/1 (2 Overs) It has been quite a start for Pakistan. Ali Raza struck with a peach of a delivery to dismiss Lakshya Raichandani, who had scored an unbeaten fifty in the previous match alongside Aaryavir to steer India to a comfortable 10-wicket win against Nepal.Raza made sure India couldn't carry that momentum forward, sending Raichandani back early. Mohammed Sayyam bowled the second over, maintaining a tight line and length while conceding just four runs.

8 Nov 2026, 10:33:54 am IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Lakshya Out On A Duck! IND U19: 0/1 (0.2 Overs) What a start for Pakistan! Ali Raza strikes early, sending back Lakshya Raichandani for a duck to draw first blood.

8 Nov 2026, 10:29:53 am IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Action About To Get Underway! Heroes of the last match, Aaryavir Sehwag and Lakshya Raichandani, have walked out to the middle as the action is about to get underway. Sehwag scored a magnificent unbeaten 70 in the previous fixture and will look to carry that confidence forward. Ali Raza will bowl the first over for Pakistan.

8 Nov 2026, 10:25:06 am IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Playing XI! Pakistan U19 (Playing XI): Usman Khan, Jahangir Bilal, Abdul Qadir, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor(w), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Farhan Yousaf(c), Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah India U19 (Playing XI): Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid(w), Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Kavya Patel, Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Yashveer Goud, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan

8 Nov 2026, 10:22:08 am IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Head-To-Head! India U-19 and Pakistan U-19 have faced each other in 30 matches. India dominate the contest with 17 wins, while Pakistan have managed 12 victories, with one match ending in no result.

8 Nov 2026, 10:10:57 am IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: India Win Toss! India U-19 have won the toss and elected to bat first against arch-rivals Pakistan.

8 Nov 2026, 09:52:10 am IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Happy Diwali! Here's wishing everyone a very happy Diwali 🪔#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/srZ20GPf6s — BCCI (@BCCI) November 8, 2026

8 Nov 2026, 09:06:30 am IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Preview India U19 take on arch-rivals Pakistan U19 in a high-voltage Group A clash at the ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 in Al Amerat, Oman, on Sunday, 8 November. Lakshya Raichandani-led India head into the contest after a commanding 10-wicket win over Nepal, while defending champions Pakistan will look to strengthen their title defence. With both sides eyeing a place in the semi-finals, the contest promises plenty of action. Pakistan had beaten India by 191 runs in the previous edition's final, adding extra spice to Sunday's encounter.

8 Nov 2026, 08:43:24 am IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Streaming Info Fans can watch the live streaming of the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 match on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

8 Nov 2026, 08:32:10 am IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Match Timing And Venue The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 clash will take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat, Oman, on Sunday, 8 November 2026. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM IST, with the toss set for 10:00 AM IST.

8 Nov 2026, 08:23:20 am IST India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Squads India U19 Squad: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid(w), Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Kavya Patel, Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Yashveer Goud, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Rajat Baghel, Shavin Vinodh, Aryan Savsani, Kushagra Ojha Pakistan U19 Squad: Usman Khan, Jahangir Bilal, Abdul Qadir, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor(w), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Farhan Yousaf(c), Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah, Huzaifa Ahsan, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Huzaifa, Hayam Khan