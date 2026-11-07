Hardik Pandya Trade Update: Star All-Rounder Nears Punjab Kings Move In Exchange Of Team India Left-Arm Seamer

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have reached an agreement for a trade involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh
No third player will be part of the swap, but both cricketers must still sign off on the fine print
If approved, Hardik Pandya will move to Punjab Kings and Arshdeep Singh will join Mumbai Indians
A trade involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh is nearing completion, in what could be one of the IPL's biggest swaps involving active India players. Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have reached an agreement, and no third player will be involved.
The players still need to sign off on the fine print. Once both are satisfied, the papers will require approval from the IPL authorities.
If completed, the swap would send Hardik to Punjab Kings and Arshdeep to Mumbai Indians. Franchises are trying to secure their main targets before the trading window closes and the mini auction comes around next month.
MI-PBKS Agreement
The split had looked inevitable for a while. Hardik and Mumbai Indians drifting apart became apparent in the middle of last season after the five-time champions fell out of the playoff race.
His return never quite clicked. Hardik's comeback to MI for the 2024 season did not work out as planned, and he was unable to lift the side or match what he had done for Gujarat Titans. HT also reported that Gujarat Titans had explored bringing back their former captain, this time as a player, but those talks went nowhere.
Mumbai then expanded its search. MI had spoken to multiple franchises before moving into advanced discussions with Punjab Kings, a path that could allow India's leading T20I new-ball pair, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep, to play together. Hardik, who captained MI for three seasons, is expected to play under Shreyas Iyer's leadership in Punjab's red jersey.
Franchise Fallout
Punjab would gain more depth. Hardik's arrival would add to an already strong all-round group that includes Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai and Suryansh Shedge.
Another move could follow. Once Hardik's trade is done, Stoinis is likely to be traded out or released by Punjab Kings as they rebalance the squad.
Mumbai may make a cut too. MI are expected to consider releasing New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, who has lost some of his sharpness. That would open up ₹12.5 crore for Mumbai to use in the mini auction.
Auction Window
The market is already moving. This year's player auction in Goa on December 16 will be a mini auction.
That is encouraging early business. Franchises are trying to land their main targets during the trading window rather than wait for the auction.