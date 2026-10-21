Hardik Pandya Injury Update: Ace All-Rounder Likely To Return Directly In IPL, Pant And Prasidh Under Scanner - Report

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Hardik Pandya is reported to miss cricketing action till IPL 2027. He is recovering from an inner-side calf strain injury.

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India's Hardik Pandya celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Dewald Brevis during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Summary of this article

  • Hardik Pandya is recovering from an inner-side calf stress injury at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru

  • Pandya is out of India’s immediate plans and has not been selected for the New Zealand tour, Sri Lanka series or Zimbabwe ODIs

  • With no Test cricket involvement, the IPL appears to be the most likely window for his return

Hardik Pandya is not expected to be back in competitive cricket until next year's IPL, since his recovery from an inner-side calf strain injury is going to last into January.

As per Dainik Jagran's report, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala looked over Pandya's medical report on October 14. Pandya is at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and he is receiving rehabilitation there. According to the COE report he will be able to begin jogging in three weeks and his running workload will then be increased eight weeks later.

Exactly when he will be fully match-fit has not yet been determined. At this stage, his workload will be looked after and gradually raised until January 7, which delays his return and means that he won't be able to come back this year, given that the India all-rounder has had a season marred by injuries.

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Long Absence

Pandya is no longer included in India's immediate plans and has not been chosen for the tour to New Zealand.

He will also miss the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka, which begin on December 13, and from the ODI series against Zimbabwe, which starts on January 3; by that time the domestic white-ball schedule will have advanced. Hardik Pandya will also miss the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

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India will turn their attention to the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy versus Australia, which takes place from 21st January to 3rd March. Since Pandya does not play Test cricket, the IPL will be the most probable opportunity for him to return.

On the other hand, Pant is still being watched since he picked up a side strain while playing in the Irani Trophy.

Pant went to report to the COE after having had two weeks' rest. His condition is getting better and he will start light skill training next week before the intensity of the training is gradually increased.

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Although he is included in India's squad for the Test series versus New Zealand, his availability is completely dependent on his fitness level. The medical team are keeping a close eye on his progress.

Prasidh Krishna is following a separate recovery programme. The fast bowler picked up a hamstring strain while playing in the ODI series against West Indies and is expected to take part in match simulations on October 22 and 23. After that, his fitness will be assessed in order to determine whether he can play in all three formats.

He has been included in India's ODI and Test squads for the tour of New Zealand,.

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