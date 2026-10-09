32 leading men’s players completed rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence between April 2025 and March 2026
20 of the players were centrally contracted, while 12 were in the targeted/India A group
The CoE’s projected 2026-27 expenditure has climbed to Rs 127 crore, nearly Rs 35 crore more than the previous year
The BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) is once again under the scanner. According to a report by The Times of India, a total of 32 top men's team players underwent rehabilitation at the CoE for injuries between April 2025 and March 2026.
Out of these 32 players, 20 were centrally contracted by the BCCI, while 12 were part of a new targeted/India 'A' category. IPL 2026 had an adverse effect on players, as at least two players broke down in each series after the tournament.
Rohit Sharma's Silent Treatment
According to the annual report accessed by TOI, Rohit Sharma was one of the players who underwent rehabilitation at the CoE during the period. However, there was no official announcement from the BCCI. Rohit Sharma sustained a hamstring injury during the IPL and underwent rehabilitation in the subsequent period.
While the majority of players dealt with soft-tissue issues during this timeframe, Rishabh Pant’s case involved treatment for an impact injury. Pant sustained a leg fracture during the Manchester Test in July 2025 and subsequently underwent rehabilitation at the CoE.
Interestingly, the BCCI had to increase the CoE's annual budget by nearly Rs 35 crore compared to the actual expense in the previous financial year. The CoE’s projected expenses for 2026–27 now stand at Rs 127 crore.
Hardik, Rana, Reddy Regular Visitors
Over the past year and a half, Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana, and Nitish Kumar Reddy each spent a minimum of four months at the CoE undergoing rehabilitation for recurring injuries. The report notes that Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, and Prasidh Krishna have similarly battled frequent fitness setbacks.
Additionally, Virat Kohli, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, and Harsh Dubey featured on the roster as of September 30, though the report did not specify the exact frequency of their visits to the facility.