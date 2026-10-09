Summary of this article

The BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) is once again under the scanner. According to a report by The Times of India, a total of 32 top men's team players underwent rehabilitation at the CoE for injuries between April 2025 and March 2026.

Out of these 32 players, 20 were centrally contracted by the BCCI, while 12 were part of a new targeted/India 'A' category. IPL 2026 had an adverse effect on players, as at least two players broke down in each series after the tournament.