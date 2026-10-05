‘I Was Disappointed’: Sunil Gavaskar Reveals Why Rohit Sharma’s 92 Left Him Frustrated

Sunil Gavaskar revealed why he was disappointed after Rohit Sharma missed his century by eight runs in Mullanpur
Gavaskar wants Rohit to finish his ODI career with more centuries than his age
Rohit’s 2027 World Cup plans could give him another chance to achieve the unique milestone
Rohit Sharma may have fallen eight runs short of another ODI century, but his 92 against the West Indies in Mullanpur did little to dampen the impact of what has been a strong return to form.
Yet for Sunil Gavaskar, the dismissal carried a different kind of disappointment. The India great was not unhappy with Rohit’s performance; rather, he wanted the veteran opener to add another three-figure score to his already remarkable ODI record.
Rohit walked out with India under early pressure after Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli departed cheaply. He then combined with Ruturaj Gaikwad to rebuild the innings before accelerating alongside KL Rahul. Rohit eventually fell for 92 off 85 deliveries, having struck 10 fours and three sixes.
“The reason I was disappointed with Rohit getting out on 92 is that he didn't get a hundred, and he might possibly quit international cricket after the end of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027. And at that particular point in time, when he decides to call it a day, I personally would like Rohit to have more ODI hundreds than his age,” Gavaskar said on the Star Sports Network.
A Unique Target Before Retirement
The former India captain's wish is built around a fascinating statistical milestone. Rohit currently has 35 ODI centuries, meaning the Mullanpur innings could have taken him to 36, just three short of his current age.
“Had he gotten a century in the third ODI, he would have moved closer to achieving that feat with his 36th hundred. For me, it's a special thing when a player's hundreds outnumber his age at retirement. It shows the kind of career they have had and the standard they have kept for so many years,” Gavaskar added.
The milestone becomes even more intriguing because Rohit has kept the door open for the 2027 ODI World Cup. While his international future remains a matter for him and the selectors, Gavaskar's comments underline the enormous expectations surrounding the veteran batter.
Rohit’s 2027 World Cup Chapter
Rohit's recent performances have strengthened his case for remaining an important part of India's ODI plans. After scoring a century earlier in the West Indies series, his 92 in Mullanpur was another reminder of his ability to influence matches at the top of the order.
The third ODI ultimately belonged to West Indies captain Shai Hope, whose unbeaten 162 helped his side chase down India’s 351/7 and secure a five-wicket consolation victory. KL Rahul, meanwhile, remained unbeaten on 129.
However, the larger picture remains the 2027 World Cup for Rohit. If he does continue until the tournament, Gavaskar has effectively given him a unique target: finish his ODI career with more centuries than his age.
It is a challenge befitting one of India's most prolific white-ball batters, and one that could add an intriguing final chapter to Rohit Sharma's already extraordinary ODI legacy.