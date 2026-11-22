During Day 3 of the India vs New Zealand Test, commentator Simon Doull hailed 17-year-old Vikalp Tiwari for scoring a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy century
Vikalp became the second-youngest T20 captain in history behind Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on debut
The left-handed all-rounder has already attended trials with the Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, and Rajasthan Royals, with CSK up next
KL Rahul was cruising along with a calm, composed innings on Saturday, November 21, against New Zealand on Day 3 of the Test, with Devdutt Padikkal at the other end taking India closer to New Zealand's first-innings total.
Amid all the action at the crease, however, the commentators found themselves talking about Vikalp Tiwari. The left-handed batter has just made his debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and has already taken the internet by storm.
The commentary panel couldn't stay away from the buzz either, discussing Vikalp on live television.
Commentator Simon Doull was heard saying, "There is a young batsman emerging on the scene in India at the moment, Tiwari, I think, who scored a hundred at the age of 17 while captaining Chhattisgarh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy just a couple of days ago."
"Scoring hundreds at 17 while leading your state side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali competition is very good. Maybe at some stage in his career, he'll look to emulate KL Rahul," added Doull
Who Is Vikalp Tiwari?
Vikalp Tiwari represents Chhattisgarh in domestic cricket. He recently made his T20 debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy both as a player and as captain, becoming the second-youngest skipper in T20 history in the process. The record belongs to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who captained Bihar on the very same day.
In just his third T20 appearance, Vikalp smashed a blistering century against Odisha, hammering 119 off 56 balls, laced with 18 fours and three sixes, before retiring hurt.
Vikalp has already caught the attention of several IPL franchises. According to ESPNcricinfo, he has attended trials with the Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, and Rajasthan Royals, with the Chennai Super Kings next on his list.
"If a team finds me good enough, that's great," Vikalp told ESPNcricinfo. "Otherwise, I'll keep performing. In another two or three years, I'll be a much more powerful batter."
Vikalp admires Ben Stokes and has also taken a liking to Jacob Bethell, harbouring ambitions of becoming the best all-rounder in the world.
Also a left-arm spinner, he had struck a 57-ball 112 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last December, making him the second-youngest centurion in the competition's history behind Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Chhattisgarh coach Amay Khurasia has plenty of praise for the teenager. "He analyses the game very well. He's got the legs of a 17-year-old. He's got the arms of a 17-year-old. But his brain is a little older," Khurasia noted.
Currently a Class 12 student who frequently misses classes due to his cricket commitments, Vikalp told ESPNcricinfo that he enjoys writing, drawing, and watching old Sachin Tendulkar innings when he is away from the field.