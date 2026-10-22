Ben Stokes has dismissed reports of a possible England comeback for the 2027 Ashes, calling the headline misleading
The retired England all-rounder plans to focus on Durham’s County Championship campaign, alongside franchise cricket commitments
England have moved on under new leadership, with Joe Root as Test captain and Stephen Fleming set to take over as head coach
Ben Stokes has rejected reports suggesting he could come out of international retirement to represent England in the 2027 Ashes, insisting there is no truth to the speculation.
The former England Test captain addressed the claims on social media after a report suggested his plans to play county cricket next summer could pave the way for a return to the national side ahead of the series against Australia.
Stokes retired from international cricket in June 2026 during England’s Test series against New Zealand. He is now preparing to turn his attention towards Durham’s County Championship campaign, rather than planning a return to the England set-up.
Responding to the report, the 35-year-old criticised its headline and dismissed the suggestion of an Ashes comeback.
“Please don’t waste your 1 pound to read thisit’s a completely misleading headline and no truth to the Ashes story what so ever!” Stokes wrote.
Stokes Sets Sights On County Cricket
Although he has stepped away from international cricket, Stokes intends to remain active in the game through domestic and franchise competitions.
He has signed a £264,000 contract with Adelaide Strikers for Australia's Big Bash League and has also shown an interest in playing Major League Cricket in the United States. His plans for next summer, however, include representing Durham in the County Championship.
Stokes' England career featured several defining performances across formats. He was instrumental in the country's 2019 ODI World Cup victory, scoring an unbeaten innings in the final against New Zealand. Later that year, he produced a match-winning century in the third Ashes Test at Headingley.
During his tenure as Test captain, Stokes worked alongside head coach Brendon McCullum to introduce an attacking approach that became a hallmark of England's play. Their tenure included a 3-0 Test series sweep in Pakistan in 2022.
England Prepare For A New Test Era
England have begun adjusting to Stokes' departure, with Joe Root taking over the Test captaincy and Stephen Fleming set to take charge as head coach.
The team will face Australia in the 2027 Ashes as part of its efforts to establish itself under the new leadership. Stokes' retirement leaves England without a key all-rounder and a former captain who played a significant role in shaping the team's approach to Test cricket.