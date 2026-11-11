Jacob Bethell Ruled Out of Australia Tour After Fresh Knee Setback; South Africa Test Place in Doubt

Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of England’s white-ball tour of Australia after a scan on his right knee
The 23-year-old suffered a setback during a training session in Perth earlier this week
He will return to the UK on Saturday for specialist assessment after his comeback stalled
Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of England’s white-ball series in Australia after a fresh knee setback, casting doubt over his place on the Test tour of South Africa in December.
The 23-year-old, a top-order batsman and left-arm spinner, has been out since July with a right knee injury that required surgery during the English season. He will now return to England for specialist assessment after suffering a recurrence during his comeback push in Perth.
Injury And Return
Bethell joined up with England’s squad in Perth last week as he prepared for a return. That comeback stalled after he suffered a recurrence during a training session earlier this week.
The England and Wales Cricket Board stated: "Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the white-ball tour of Australia following a scan on his right knee."
"Bethell suffered a setback in his return from the injury during a training session in Perth earlier this week."
"With a busy winter ahead it was decided that he will return to the UK on Saturday before seeing a specialist."
Tour Fallout
England had already seen fast bowler Josh Tongue ruled out of the Australia tour because of a toe injury, with uncapped pair James Coles and Eddie Jack added to the squad.
England now lose Bethell for the full white-ball leg. He will miss all three one-day internationals in Australia and five T20s.
It is another setback for Bethell. He began 2026 with a century in the final Ashes Test in Sydney, but this injury means he has now sat out six straight series across all formats. His place on England’s Test tour of South Africa, which starts in December, is also uncertain.