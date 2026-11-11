Jacob Bethell Ruled Out of Australia Tour After Fresh Knee Setback; South Africa Test Place in Doubt

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of England’s white-ball tour of Australia after a fresh right knee setback in Perth, with his South Africa Test tour place now in doubt

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England's Jacob Bethell bats the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
Summary of this article

  • Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of England’s white-ball tour of Australia after a scan on his right knee

  • The 23-year-old suffered a setback during a training session in Perth earlier this week

  • He will return to the UK on Saturday for specialist assessment after his comeback stalled

Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of England’s white-ball series in Australia after a fresh knee setback, casting doubt over his place on the Test tour of South Africa in December.

The 23-year-old, a top-order batsman and left-arm spinner, has been out since July with a right knee injury that required surgery during the English season. He will now return to England for specialist assessment after suffering a recurrence during his comeback push in Perth.

Injury And Return

Bethell joined up with England’s squad in Perth last week as he prepared for a return. That comeback stalled after he suffered a recurrence during a training session earlier this week.

The England and Wales Cricket Board stated: "Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the white-ball tour of Australia following a scan on his right knee."

"Bethell suffered a setback in his return from the injury during a training session in Perth earlier this week."

"With a busy winter ahead it was decided that he will return to the UK on Saturday before seeing a specialist."

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Tour Fallout

England had already seen fast bowler Josh Tongue ruled out of the Australia tour because of a toe injury, with uncapped pair James Coles and Eddie Jack added to the squad.

England now lose Bethell for the full white-ball leg. He will miss all three one-day internationals in Australia and five T20s.

It is another setback for Bethell. He began 2026 with a century in the final Ashes Test in Sydney, but this injury means he has now sat out six straight series across all formats. His place on England’s Test tour of South Africa, which starts in December, is also uncertain.

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