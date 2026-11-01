Harmer’s 6/16 Powers South Africa To 176-Run Win Over Australia To Seal 2–1 Series Triumph
South Africa completed a sensational second-innings turnaround to defeat Australia by 176 runs on Day 5 of the decisive third Test at Newlands, sealing a 2-1 series victory and ascending to the World No. 1 Test ranking. Having conceded a tough 100-run lead in the first innings, the Proteas mounted a heroic fightback anchored by second-innings centuries from Wiaan Mulder (115) and Ryan Rickelton (101). Their battle set Australia a tricky fourth-innings target of 288 runs on a deteriorating fifth-day surface. Kagiso Rabada provided the early breakthroughs by dismantling Australia's top order before off-spinner Simon Harmer took complete control of the match. Harmer produced a devastating spell of spin bowling, taking 6 for 16 to bowl Australia out for just 111 and cap off an unforgettable series victory on home soil.
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