Harmer’s 6/16 Powers South Africa To 176-Run Win Over Australia To Seal 2–1 Series Triumph

P Photo Webdesk 1 November 2026 5:26 pm Published at: 1 November 2026 5:25 pm Updated on:

South Africa completed a sensational second-innings turnaround to defeat Australia by 176 runs on Day 5 of the decisive third Test at Newlands, sealing a 2-1 series victory and ascending to the World No. 1 Test ranking. Having conceded a tough 100-run lead in the first innings, the Proteas mounted a heroic fightback anchored by second-innings centuries from Wiaan Mulder (115) and Ryan Rickelton (101). Their battle set Australia a tricky fourth-innings target of 288 runs on a deteriorating fifth-day surface. Kagiso Rabada provided the early breakthroughs by dismantling Australia's top order before off-spinner Simon Harmer took complete control of the match. Harmer produced a devastating spell of spin bowling, taking 6 for 16 to bowl Australia out for just 111 and cap off an unforgettable series victory on home soil.