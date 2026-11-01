Harmer’s 6/16 Powers South Africa To 176-Run Win Over Australia To Seal 2–1 Series Triumph

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South Africa completed a sensational second-innings turnaround to defeat Australia by 176 runs on Day 5 of the decisive third Test at Newlands, sealing a 2-1 series victory and ascending to the World No. 1 Test ranking. Having conceded a tough 100-run lead in the first innings, the Proteas mounted a heroic fightback anchored by second-innings centuries from Wiaan Mulder (115) and Ryan Rickelton (101). Their battle set Australia a tricky fourth-innings target of 288 runs on a deteriorating fifth-day surface. Kagiso Rabada provided the early breakthroughs by dismantling Australia's top order before off-spinner Simon Harmer took complete control of the match. Harmer produced a devastating spell of spin bowling, taking 6 for 16 to bowl Australia out for just 111 and cap off an unforgettable series victory on home soil.

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South Africa Vs Australia 3rd Test highlights-Marco Jansen
South Africa's Marco Jansen shakes hands with Australia's Nathan Lyon, and South Africa's Simon Harmer shakes hands with Australia's Josh Hazlewood after South Africa's victory over Australia during the fifth day of the third cricket test match in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa Vs Australia 3rd Test highlights-Simon Harmer
South Africa's Simon Harmer celebrates his seventh wicket of the match during the fifth day of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa Vs Australia 3rd Test highlights-South Africas Kagiso Rabada
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada bowls during the fifth day of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa Vs Australia 3rd Test highlights-Pat Cummins
Australia's captain Pat Cummins in action surrounded by South Africa's Marques Ackerman, South Africa's Ryan Rickelton and South Africa's Marco Jansen on day five of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa Vs Australia 3rd Test highlights-Australias Nathan Lyon
Australia's Nathan Lyon plays a shot during the fifth day of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa Vs Australia 3rd Test highlights-South Africas Simon Harmer
South Africa's Simon Harmer is congratulated by South Africa's Matthew Breetzke for his sixth wicket of the day on day five of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa Vs Australia 3rd Test highlights-Cameron Green
Australia's Cameron Green smashes the ball as South Africa's Marques Ackerman jumps out of the way and South Africa's Ryan Rickelton looks on during day five of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa Vs Australia 3rd Test highlights-Cooper Connolly
Australia's Cooper Connolly plays the ball as South Africa's wicket keeper Ryan Rickelton and South Africa's Aiden Markram fields at slip during day five of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa Vs Australia 3rd Test highlights-
South Africa celebrates the wicket of Australia's batsman Josh Inglis on day five of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa Vs Australia 3rd Test highlights-Simon Harmer
South Africa's Simon Harmer, celebrates the wicket of Australia's batsman Josh Inglis on day five of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog

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