Seifert’s Blazing 93 Leads New Zealand To Record Chase In 5th T20I; India Seals Series 3–2

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In the fifth T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand capped off the series with a dominant seven-wicket win over India. Batting first, India recovered from an early collapse thanks to a brilliant 93-run stand between Ishan Kishan (61) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (53). However, Adam Milne’s stellar spell of 4/19 triggered a mid-innings wobble, restricting India to 191/8. In response, New Zealand executed a record-breaking chase, hauling down the target of 192 in just 18 overs—the fastest 190+ chase against India by overs. Tim Seifert led the charge with a blazing 93 off 50 balls, while Glenn Phillips added an unbeaten 65 to seal victory. Despite New Zealand’s back-to-back wins to close the leg, India secured the overall series 3-2 as both teams transition into the upcoming ODI series.

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India vs New Zealand 5th t20 cricket match highlights
Indian players pose with the series trophy after winning the T20 cricket international series between New Zealand and India in Hamilton, New Zealand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 5th t20 cricket match highlights Glenn Phillips
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips bats during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Hamilton, New Zealand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 5th t20 cricket match highlights Indias Varun Chakaravarthy
India's Varun Chakaravarthy, center, appeals unsuccessfully for a wicket during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Hamilton, New Zealand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: DJ Mills/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 5th t20 cricket match highlights New Zealands Tim Seifert bats
New Zealand's Tim Seifert bats during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Hamilton, New Zealand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 5th t20 cricket match highlights Glenn Phillips
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips celebrates his fifty during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Hamilton, New Zealand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: DJ Mills/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 5th t20 cricket match highlights Tim Seifert celebrates his fifty
New Zealand's Tim Seifert celebrates his fifty during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Hamilton, New Zealand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: DJ Mills/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 5th t20 cricket match highlights Tim Seifert
New Zealand's Tim Seifert watches his shot during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Hamilton, New Zealand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 5th t20 cricket match highlights_Nathan Smith
New Zealand's Nathan Smith, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of India's Tilak Varma during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Hamilton, New Zealand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: DJ Mills/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 5th t20 cricket match highlights Indias Nitish Kumar Reddy
India's Nitish Kumar Reddy bats during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Hamilton, New Zealand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 5th t20 cricket match highlights New Zealands Blair Tickner
New Zealand's Blair Tickner, center left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of India's Ishan Kishan during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Hamilton, New Zealand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: DJ Mills/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 5th t20 cricket match highlights
Fans cheer during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Hamilton, New Zealand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 5th t20 cricket match highlights Indias Shreyas Iyer
India's Shreyas Iyer bats during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Hamilton, New Zealand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: DJ Mills/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 5th t20 cricket match highlights Indias Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan celebrates his fifty during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Hamilton, New Zealand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: DJ Mills/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 5th t20 cricket match highlights Ishan Kishan of India bats
Ishan Kishan of India bats during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Hamilton, New Zealand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: DJ Mills/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 5th t20 cricket match highlights New Zealand bowler Adam Milne
New Zealand bowler Adam Milne celebrates the wicket of India's Sanju Samson with teammate Blair Tickner, right, during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Hamilton, New Zealand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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India vs New Zealand 5th t20 cricket match highlights
Dancers perform ahead of the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Hamilton, New Zealand, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

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