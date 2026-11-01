Seifert’s Blazing 93 Leads New Zealand To Record Chase In 5th T20I; India Seals Series 3–2

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 1 November 2026 4:44 pm

In the fifth T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand capped off the series with a dominant seven-wicket win over India. Batting first, India recovered from an early collapse thanks to a brilliant 93-run stand between Ishan Kishan (61) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (53). However, Adam Milne’s stellar spell of 4/19 triggered a mid-innings wobble, restricting India to 191/8. In response, New Zealand executed a record-breaking chase, hauling down the target of 192 in just 18 overs—the fastest 190+ chase against India by overs. Tim Seifert led the charge with a blazing 93 off 50 balls, while Glenn Phillips added an unbeaten 65 to seal victory. Despite New Zealand’s back-to-back wins to close the leg, India secured the overall series 3-2 as both teams transition into the upcoming ODI series.