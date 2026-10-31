Exclusive: Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, Known For Kaante, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Dies After Accidental Fall And Head Injury

Garima Das
Garima Das
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Sanjay Gupta passed away on Friday night after suffering a head injury

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Sanjay Gupta death
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Summary of this article

  • Sanjay Gupta's sudden death has sent shockwaves across the film fraternity.

  • Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has confirmed the news to Outlook.

  • He slipped at his home and suffered a severe head injury.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, best known for directing films such as Kaante, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil, has passed away on Friday (October 30). He was 57. Producer Ashoke Pandit has confirmed it to Outlook, saying Gupta slipped at his home last night and suffered a fatal head injury and passed away.

Details about Sanjay Gupta's funeral are awaited.

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Sanjay Gupta's death reason

Ashoke Pandit is shocked by Sanjay Gupta's sudden demise. He called him his "good friend".

"I just spoke to his brother-in-law also, so he probably slipped at home and had a fatal head injury. He bled very profusely and expired," Pandit tells us.

"I'm going mad here, seriously and was not able to process it. It's really a great loss. It was not an age to go," he adds.

According to Mumbai Police, the incident came to light early on Saturday morning (October 31). Versova Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and an investigation is underway. Police said no foul play has been found so far, IANS reported.

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Social media is flooded with tributes for Sanjay Gupta. Fans, industry colleagues, trade experts and others have expressed grief and offered condolences to Gupta's family.

Sanjay Gupta's films

Gupta started his career with Aatish: Feel the Fire (1994), starring Aditya Pancholi and Sanjay Dutt. Later, he wrote and directed films including Ram Shastra, Khauff and Jung.

His other films include Jazbaa, Zinda, Hameshaa, Musafir, Dus Kahaniyaan, Mumbai Saga, and Khauff.

He also produced Shootout At Lokhandwala, Plan, Woodstock Villa, Acid Factory, and Pankh.

He directed and co-produced Shootout at Wadala, the prequel to Shootout at Lokhandwala.

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