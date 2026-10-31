Diljit Dosanjh addressed the controversy during his Delhi concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
The singer linked his response to criticism over his Instagram Live comments on the Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar.
CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke attended the concert and later posted an open letter on Instagram asking that the matter be put behind them as brothers.
Diljit Dosanjh addressed the backlash over his “I’m an artist” remark at his Delhi concert on Friday (October 30). At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, he answered the criticism that followed his Instagram Live remarks on the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) June protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. He also said Punjabis are especially ready to back a cause.
CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke attended the concert despite the row. He later posted an open letter on Instagram and asked that they move past the issue as brothers.
What Diljit said at the concert
Diljit told the Delhi audience that his initial comment did not mean he lacked the courage to speak up, and said Punjabis are especially willing to stand up for a cause.
He also said, “Punjabion ko naa sikhaao kaise ladayiaan ladi jaati hain (Do not teach Punjabis how to fight battles).”
The show ended with laser displays at the venue that read, “Main Hoon Punjab (I am Punjab)” and “I’m an artist.”
Dipke’s open letter for Diljit on CJP's remark
After attending Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi show, Dipke posted an open letter on Instagram saying he has respected Diljit for his authenticity. He also said one misunderstanding did not mean he had lost his admiration for the singer.
The CJP founder wrote, “Paaji, back in June, when we were protesting, I was a little hurt by your comment. Not because I had anything against you personally, but because I've always seen you as someone who speaks up for the cause, just like you said yourself.”
“If anything, I've always been an admirer of yours, and that hasn't changed. I still listen to your music. In fact, I came to your concert in Chicago this May, just before returning to India, not just for your music, but because I've always had immense respect for the person you are. Your courage, your authenticity, and the way you've taken India to the global stage while staying so true to your roots are things I've always admired about you. And I guess that's why the comment hurt a little, because I've always held you in such high regard. But one disagreement or misunderstanding doesn't change the respect and admiration I have for you (sic),” he added.
About Diljit-CJP row
The dispute began during an Instagram Live session when Diljit sought distance from the CJP protest. He said, “Bro, keep me away from protests and such things. I am an artist. I am not a politician."
He also said, “Everything can never be right. Everything in this world can never be right,” and added that he did not know enough about the issue to say much. Many were left disappointed, since he has often spoken on matters linked to Punjab.
Following the July 20 “Sansad Chalo” march, he urged authorities to listen to the students’ demands. He also condemned the violence at Jantar Mantar and said he had been called “anti-national” many times before, adding that he expected the label again.