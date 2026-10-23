Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert on October 30 will go ahead as scheduled.
Delhi Police had earlier denied permission for the show, citing security concerns and law-and-order arrangements during the festive season.
Diljit’s Aura Tour will be held across seven cities.
Diljit Dosanjh is not immune to criticism. If on some days he is on the receiving end of legal threats, other days we have seen the internet flooded with hate comments from every direction, either for the censorship row or the cross-border casting.
Dosanjh is currently grabbing headlines for his upcoming Aura India Tour. On Thursday (October 22, 2026), Delhi Police refused permission for Diljit Dosanjh's concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi, on October 30, citing security and law-and-order concerns.
However, according to the latest reports, BookMyShow on Friday (October 23, 2026) confirmed Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert. The platform said the show would go ahead as planned after the Delhi Police granted permission following discussions over security and crowd management.
In recent years, major concerts by Diljit Dosanjh have been mired in controversies. From the flag pause controversy at Coachella to pro-Khalistan protests and stage invasions, here are the top 5 major controversies around Diljit Dosanjh's concerts.
Flag controversy at Coachella
While the entire nation rejoiced at Diljit's Coachella concert in April 2023, the singer faced allegations of disrespecting the Indian national flag.
While performing on stage, Diljit, pointing out an audience member, waved the Indian tricolour and said in Punjabi, "Eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha" (This is for my Punjabi brothers and sisters, this girl is holding my country's flag, this is for my country, stay away from negativity, music belongs to everyone).
His fans lauded him for making India proud but received criticism after his comment was chopped up, sparking fake news accusing him of being anti-national.
Later, Diljit gave a befitting reply on X, requesting not to spread "fake news" and "negativity".
Legal roadblocks at Dil-Luminati concert
Diljit's 2024 New Year’s Eve concert in Ludhiana—the final stop of his Dil-Luminati Tour became a talking point as it faced legal hurdles. Punditrao Dharenavar, an assistant professor from Chandigarh, filed a complaint against the Lover crooner, alleging that Diljit Dosanjh ignored warnings that were given by commissions asking him not to perform certain controversial songs.
This plea mentioned tracks like Patiala Peg, 5 Tara Theke, and Case (Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya), as critics felt the songs promoted alcohol.
Ahead of his Dil-Luminati concert in Hyderabad, Dosanjh was served with a notice by Telangana authorities, directing him not to sing songs promoting alcohol, drugs and violence.
Calgary concert row
Diljit's Aura Tour concert in Calgary, Canada, caught attention after clips showed Dosanjh stopping the show mid-performance after protesters waved pro-Khalistan flags to disrupt the event. He asked security and organisers to remove people from the venue.
Later, he addressed the controversy, saying he would not tolerate anyone creating a ruckus for fans at his shows. In a note shared on his Instagram Stories, Diljit wrote in Punjabi, which is loosely translated as, "Standing outside and protesting, anyone can do that. But if you try to come inside and harass my fans, that will not be tolerated. If someone brings a banner or a flag, it usually means they want to show where they’ve come from and that they support me. But if you’re standing outside with the same banner abusing my fans, and try to come inside and do the same thing, that will not be tolerated."
'No concerts in India' remark
During his Chandigarh concert in 2024, Diljit said, "We don't have the proper infrastructure for live shows here. This is a significant source of revenue, and many people rely on it for work. I'll try next time to ensure the stage is in the centre, so you can all gather around it. Until then, I won't be doing shows in India, that's certain."
His remarks triggered backlash, prompting Diljit to clarify his statement. The GOAT singer wrote on X, “Nope. I said CHD ch Venue di Prob. C So.. jab tak sahi venue nhi mil jata Mai Tab Tak CHD mai Next Show Plan Nhi Karunga (sic). (The problem was at Chandigarh venue. So, till the time we get a proper venue in Chandigarh, I will not plan my next show there)That’s it."
'Panjab' spelling row
Dosanjh faced criticism after spelling Punjab as "Panjab" in a post announcing his Chandigarh concert in 2024. Social media users also noticed he removed the Indian tricolour emoji in the post, unlike his other concert-related posts.
Some even accused him of having political motives. Responding to the backlash, Diljit shared a lengthy note on X.
Meanwhile, as per reports, BookMyShow submitted a detailed plan addressing the concerns raised by the authorities, following which permission was “reconsidered and issued”.