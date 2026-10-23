Later, he addressed the controversy, saying he would not tolerate anyone creating a ruckus for fans at his shows. In a note shared on his Instagram Stories, Diljit wrote in Punjabi, which is loosely translated as, "Standing outside and protesting, anyone can do that. But if you try to come inside and harass my fans, that will not be tolerated. If someone brings a banner or a flag, it usually means they want to show where they’ve come from and that they support me. But if you’re standing outside with the same banner abusing my fans, and try to come inside and do the same thing, that will not be tolerated."