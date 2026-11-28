Sussanne Khan appreciates Diljit Dosanjh in her latest Instagram post.
Sussanne attended Diljit Dosanjh's AURA India 2026 Tour in Mumbai with Arslan Goni.
At Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert, the list of prohibited items was enormous.
Sussanne Khan was one of the stars who attended Diljit Dosanjh's AURA India 2026 Tour in Mumbai on November 27, 2026. Sussanne was seen with her boyfriend, Arslan Goni, in a viral video where she, Arslan, and TV star Jasmine Bhasin danced to Diljit's track Main Hoon Panjab. Sussanne, a while back, took to her Instagram handle to appreciate Diljit and called him 'Khuda's special human'.
Sussanne Khan appreciates Diljit Dosanjh in her latest post
The videos Sussanne Khan posted showed that she had a blast at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert. She took to her social media handle to share glimpses from the musical evening and wrote a sweet appreciation note for Diljit. She wrote, "The ultimate performance and show that makes ur soul shine... @diljitdosanjh you are just Khuda's special human.. Wish you always create the music that touches all our hearts. Thank you so much @pavitra.gandhi @imgandhi, for this incredible experience".
As seen in the clip, Sussanne's boyfriend, Arslan, was enjoying snacks while grooving to Diljit's songs, while Sussanne was busy making videos from the musical evening. Apart from Arslan and Sussanne, the concert also saw Karisma Kapoor, Avneet Kaur, Disha Patani, and Rasha Thadani among the stars.
Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni's relationship
Sussanne Khan was married to Hrithik Roshan for nearly 14 years. Earlier, in an interview with Hello, Sussanne shared that she never wanted to fall in love again. Sussanne had confessed that she had emotionally shut herself off before she met Arslan.
"Before meeting Arslan, I had made up my mind that I didn’t ever want to fall in love. That my whole life was going to be about my work and my kids. That I’m going to be in this ‘no emotional drama’ zone,”. Then I met him, and I remember how everything shifted in my head. It just felt very comfortable, like we had known each other all our lives, like a karmic bond".
At Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert, numerous items were banned at the venue's entry checkpoints. Police personnel and private bouncers were deployed at all the entry gates. Backpacks, flags, posters, and banners were not allowed inside the Mahalaxmi Race Course.
The heavy deployment of Mumbai Police at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert venue was due to a bomb threat email that was received. The email warned of attacks at the concert venue and other parts of the city.