Karisma Kapoor refused to give selfies to fans at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert
Karisma attended the concert in a casual black outfit.
Diljit Dosanjh has a close bond with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma.
Actress Karisma Kapoor was seen having a blast at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert on November 27, 2026. Many clips showed the actress enjoying the music event at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. However, a video has circulated showing the actress refusing selfies to fans. She was seen dancing her heart out to Diljit's tracks, but her fans seemed disappointed with her behaviour.
Karisma Kapoor Declined Selfie Request
A clip from Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert has gone viral and sparked a lot of conversation on social media. It seemed Karisma was in a rush after the concert. A few fans reportedly gathered around her to ask for selfies. At one point, the actress observed someone even recording her from a distance.
Karisma was then seen moving behind the person recording her and gesturing toward the phone. She was also heard telling the paps, "Ok bhaiya good night" and seemed in a hurry to get into her car.
Karisma Kapoor enjoys Diljit Dosanjh's concert
The actor was seen in a casual black outfit, with her tresses left open, at the Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert. She seemed in high spirits and enjoyed Diljit's concert with a group of friends. Karisma came to show love and support for Diljit at his AURA India Tour Show. However, the controversial clip of the actress refusing selfies to her fans gained a lot of attention. She seemed in a total hurry after a great night.
Apart from Karisma Kapoor, several celebrities attended the concert including Avneet Kaur, Disha Patani, Rasha Thadani, Jasmine Bhasin and Sussanne Khan. Actor Sanya Malhotra was seen doing an impromptu dance with Diljit on the stage much to the delight of the crowd.
Speaking of Karisma, the actor's latest appearance on Koffee With Karan 9, alongside Salman Khan went viral. The duo gave friendship goals with their chemistry and shared details of their bond in all these years onscreen and offscreen.