Karisma Kapoor enjoys Diljit Dosanjh's concert

The actor was seen in a casual black outfit, with her tresses left open, at the Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert. She seemed in high spirits and enjoyed Diljit's concert with a group of friends. Karisma came to show love and support for Diljit at his AURA India Tour Show. However, the controversial clip of the actress refusing selfies to her fans gained a lot of attention. She seemed in a total hurry after a great night.