Sunjay Kapur, a prominent industrialist, Polo player and ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, passed away in England, on Thursday, June 12, following a heart attack. He was 53. As per a report in NDTV, sources close to Sunjay said that he was playing polo at the Guards Polo Club when he felt suffocated and requested to stop the game. He suffered a heart attack and breathed his last.