Sunjay Kapur, a prominent industrialist, Polo player and ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, passed away in England, on Thursday, June 12, following a heart attack. He was 53. As per a report in NDTV, sources close to Sunjay said that he was playing polo at the Guards Polo Club when he felt suffocated and requested to stop the game. He suffered a heart attack and breathed his last.
The sources also said that Sunjay apparently swallowed a bee and the sting in his throat caused the heart attack. Sunjay was running a polo team named Aureus and he was playing against Sujan, a team run by a hotelier named, Jaisal Singh.
Karisma Kapoor's sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan rushed to her residence on Thursday night to offer support. Malaika Arora, and her sister, Amrita Arora, and brother-in-law Shakeel Ladak were also spotted arriving at Karisma's house.
Hours before his death, Sunjay had shared a condolence message on X, for the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash.
He wrote, "Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. 🙏 #planecrash."
What an irony!
Suhel Seth mourned the demise of Sunjay Kapur. He wrote, "Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar…Om Shanti".
Who was Sunjay Kapoor?
Sunjay Kapur was a businessman and the Chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading automotive technology company. He was also the President of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) of India.
In 2003, he married Karisma Kapoor, with whom he had two children - daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. They parted ways in 2014 and and finally got divorced in 2016. After his divorce, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev, a model and entrepreneur. Priya had a daughter, Safira Chatwal, from her previous marriage. Sunjay and Priya welcomed a baby boy named Azarias, in 2018.