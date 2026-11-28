Sanya Malhotra joined Diljit Dosanjh for a surprise dance in Mumbai.
Diljit shared the concert moment online, praising Sanya’s charm.
The Mumbai concert took place amid heightened security following bomb threats.
Sanya Malhotra joined Diljit Dosanjh on stage during his Mumbai concert, giving fans a surprise moment as the Punjabi singer performed at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Friday. The actress danced with Diljit after he invited her to join him during the show, which was part of his AURA India Tour 2026. A video of their interaction has since surfaced on social media.
Diljit Dosanjh praises Sanya Malhotra after Mumbai concert appearance
Sharing the video, Diljit wrote, “MUMBAI Sanya Ji what a Charm.”
The clip showed Diljit performing in front of a packed audience before reaching out to Sanya and inviting her on stage. The actress walked up, held his hand, and joined him for a dance while the singer continued his performance. Diljit later shared a video of the moment on his own social media account, praising the actress with a brief message.
The appearance quickly became one of the talking points from the Mumbai concert, with the two sharing an impromptu moment in front of the audience. Sanya has previously been seen attending film and entertainment events, but her appearance alongside Diljit added a surprise element to the evening.
Diljit Dosanjh addresses bomb threats at Mumbai concert
The concert also took place amid heightened security following reported bomb threats against the venue and other locations in Mumbai. Diljit had addressed the threats during his performance, saying that he would continue to respond with love.
“They said they want to blow up Daljit with a bomb. Their only aim is that no one should go to Diljit’s show, people should be threatened. In cities it is the season of gunpowder, in villages it is the season of guava. I love you. Doesn’t matter if you throw a bomb at me, I have love for you.”
More than 500 Mumbai Police personnel had reportedly been deployed for the concert following a threatening email. Security checks were tightened at the venue, with police and private security personnel managing entry.
The Mumbai show was part of Diljit’s ongoing AURA India Tour 2026. The singer is scheduled to perform in Bengaluru on November 29.