Unlike her peers who treat commercial award shows as vital career milestones and networking hubs, Yami has sharply boycotted them for years, remarking that "the way award functions have been functioning of late, it's like they themselves are saying 'Don't take us seriously'" and declaring, "I have stopped seeking any kind of validation from anyone." Refusing to measure her worth by popular trophies or force herself into party-circuit networking, she has instead treated genuine artistic recognition, like her 72nd National Film Award for Best Actress for Article 370, as the only validation that holds merit and honour. This is an actor who refuses to drag herself through lobbying.