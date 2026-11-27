Ramayana released on November 5.
Nitesh Tiwari has directed the epic adaptation.
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi lead the big-budget mythological drama.
Ramayana: Part 1 added an estimated ₹9.65 crore net in India on Day 22, pushing the Ranbir Kapoor starrer’s domestic net total to ₹992.10 crore and its global gross to ₹1,777 crore, securing it as the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.
The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer added ₹128.35 crore net in India during its third week (Days 16 to 22), earning ₹15.75 crore on Friday, ₹27.65 crore on Saturday, and ₹35.60 crore on Sunday before dipping to ₹12.70 crore on Monday and recovering to ₹17.50 crore on Tuesday, with ₹19.15 crore coming from the remaining days.
Following its ₹564.60 crore first week and ₹299.15 crore second week, the film's domestic net total has reached ₹992.10 crore, placing it right on the verge of the ₹1,000 crore milestone.
Ramayana Is the Highest Grossing Indian Film Overseas
After a sluggish opening abroad, Ramayana staged a sharp international turnaround, crossing $64 million overseas within 22 days on the back of strong US turnout and breakout performances in smaller territories like Thailand, Vietnam, and Nepal. This surge has pushed Nitesh Tiwari’s epic to ₹1,777 crore globally—making it the fourth-biggest Indian earner ever, with projections putting it on track to surpass Baahubali 2 and Dhurandhar 2 for the No. 2 spot next week.
On Thursday, the filmmakers revealed that the movie has claimed the all-time top-grossing Indian title across 27 countries, spanning established hubs like the US, UK, Indonesia, and Thailand alongside emerging regions such as Vietnam, Cambodia, and several European nations. Fueled by deep cultural familiarity with the epic across Southeast Asia, notably in Cambodia and Singapore, and backed by Sony Pictures’ wide global rollout, the film has also broken fresh ground for Bollywood in previously untapped markets including Slovakia, Ukraine, Latvia, Georgia, Armenia, and the Caribbean.
Ramayana Cast, Release
Propelled by director Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film places its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of the righteous Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and charismatic Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut. Tiwari co-wrote the adaptation with Shridhar Raghavan.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. Ramayana: Part One towers as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster hit theatres on November 5, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets. The two-part saga is touted as one of India's most expensive productions ever. The second part is due to release in Diwali 2028.