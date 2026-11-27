On Thursday, the filmmakers revealed that the movie has claimed the all-time top-grossing Indian title across 27 countries, spanning established hubs like the US, UK, Indonesia, and Thailand alongside emerging regions such as Vietnam, Cambodia, and several European nations. Fueled by deep cultural familiarity with the epic across Southeast Asia, notably in Cambodia and Singapore, and backed by Sony Pictures’ wide global rollout, the film has also broken fresh ground for Bollywood in previously untapped markets including Slovakia, Ukraine, Latvia, Georgia, Armenia, and the Caribbean.