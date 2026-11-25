Ramayana competes with Dune: Part Three and The Odyssey

In the Best Visual Effects category, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is competing alongside Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three. The Odyssey is leading, with mentions in 11 of the 12 categories. Dune: Part Three and Spanish Drama La Bola Negra have eight mentions. Godzilla Minus Zero and Wildwood each have seven mentions.