Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has earned two spots at the Critics' Choice Awards.
The film has been recognised internationally for its technical work.
Ramayana has bagged two spots under Best Visual Effects and Best Stunt Design.
Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has received international recognition. Ramayana: Part 1 has been shortlisted in two technical categories for the 32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards. The film has secured two spots under the Best Visual Effects and Best Stunt Design.
On November 23, 2026, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) shortlisted Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1, the Indian mythological epic, alongside several international films. Dan Glass, the visual effects supervisor, has been credited with the film's recognition in the VFX category. The film has been recognised internationally for its technical work.
Ramayana competes with Dune: Part Three and The Odyssey
In the Best Visual Effects category, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is competing alongside Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three. The Odyssey is leading, with mentions in 11 of the 12 categories. Dune: Part Three and Spanish Drama La Bola Negra have eight mentions. Godzilla Minus Zero and Wildwood each have seven mentions.
In the Best Visual Effects category, Ramayana is racing against Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, Godzilla Minus Zero, Project Hail Mary, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Wildwood. Under the Best Stunt Design category, the competitors include Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, Godzilla Minus Zero, and Jackass: Best and Last.
Critics Choice Awards 2027 nominations
The films shortlisted showcase the first round of the selection process and do not represent the final nominations. A special nominating committee has shortlisted 59 movies across 144 places in 12 ensemble and technical categories. For the unversed, the categories include cinematography, editing, production design, costume design, hair and makeup, visual effects, sound, original score, original song, casting, ensemble, and stunt design.
The final nomination report will be announced on December 4, 2026, when six movies will advance in each technical category. The Critics Choice Awards ceremony will be broadcast live from the Barker Hangar located in Santa Monica. The ceremony is set for January 3, 2027, and comedian Janelle James will host the 32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards.
Speaking of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, apart from Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the cast includes Ravie Dubey essaying Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh playing Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.