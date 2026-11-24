Even as Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana moves closer to the ₹1,000-crore India net mark, the film is showing signs of a slowdown at the domestic box office. After a series of strong opening-week figures, its third Monday collection fell to ₹12.70 crore, marking its lowest single-day haul so far. The makers have now responded by reducing ticket prices across India, with some screenings available for as little as ₹99.