Ramayana ticket prices have dropped by up to 80% across India.
Several theatres are offering standard 2D tickets for just ₹99.
The film has earned ₹955 crore net at the Indian box office.
Even as Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana moves closer to the ₹1,000-crore India net mark, the film is showing signs of a slowdown at the domestic box office. After a series of strong opening-week figures, its third Monday collection fell to ₹12.70 crore, marking its lowest single-day haul so far. The makers have now responded by reducing ticket prices across India, with some screenings available for as little as ₹99.
Ramayana ticket prices reduced across India
On Monday, the film’s official Instagram account announced the price cut through a poster. “Experience Ramayana on the big screen this Tuesday, with tickets starting at just ₹99. Wishing everyone a blessed Gurpurab,” read the caption. The accompanying creative also carried the message: “This Tuesday just got epic. Tickets starting at just ₹99.”
Following the announcement, several theatres across India reduced prices for regular screenings. In Mumbai and Delhi, where 2D tickets had previously cost as much as ₹300-400, some shows are now priced at ₹99. The reduction is between 50% and 60% in many locations, while select theatres have brought prices down by as much as 80%.
Premium formats continue to cost more. Recliner seats are priced at around ₹199-249, while 3D tickets in Mumbai and Delhi range from ₹119 to ₹249. Some IMAX 3D screenings are available for ₹250, although a few theatres continue to charge ₹700-800 for premium shows.
BookMyShow listings indicate that the reduced rates are in place for the rest of the week, rather than Tuesday alone. It is not yet clear when regular prices will return. The film is currently running across approximately 4,000 screens in India.
Ramayana box office collection sees a dip
Ramayana opened strongly, collecting ₹238 crore in its extended four-day opening weekend. It added another ₹325 crore over the next four days during the post-Diwali period and maintained a strong run through its second weekend.
However, the film's weekday collections have since declined. On November 23, its third Monday, the film earned ₹12.70 crore, a 64% drop from the previous day. This was also an 89% fall from its first Monday collection of ₹107.50 crore.
Despite the slowdown, Ramayana has collected ₹955 crore net in India and more than ₹1,700 crore gross worldwide.
About Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is the first instalment of a planned two-part film. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The second part is scheduled to release in 2028.