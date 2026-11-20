Ramayana earns ₹19.35 crore on Day 15, taking India net to ₹863.75 crore.
The film’s second-week earnings fall 47% compared with its opening week.
Ranbir Kapoor’s film crosses ₹1,547 crore worldwide, ranking fifth among Indian grossers.
Ramayana box office collection has continued to decline, with Ranbir Kapoor’s film earning ₹19.35 crore net in India on Day 15, according to Sacnilk. The figure is down from Wednesday’s ₹23.20 crore, marking another fall in its weekday collections after a strong second weekend.
The film’s India net collection now stands at ₹863.75 crore, while its domestic gross has reached ₹1,032.15 crore. Overseas earnings of ₹515 crore have taken its worldwide collection to ₹1,547.15 crore. However, the slowdown has raised questions about the film’s ability to meet the financial expectations attached to its reported budget.
Ramayana Box Office Collection: Second Week Sees 47% Drop
After earning ₹72.90 crore on Saturday, Day 10, Ramayana collected ₹75 crore on Sunday. Its collections then dropped to ₹32 crore on Monday, followed by ₹28.60 crore on Tuesday and ₹23.20 crore on Wednesday. Thursday brought another decline, with the film earning ₹19.35 crore.
The second-week collection reached ₹299.15 crore, compared with ₹564.60 crore in the first week. This represents a drop of approximately 47%, indicating a considerable slowdown after the film’s impressive opening.
Why Ramayana’s Budget Remains A Concern
The two-part Ramayana project reportedly has a combined production budget of ₹4,000 crore. If the budget is divided equally between the two instalments, the first film would account for approximately ₹2,000 crore.
Applying the commonly cited 2.5-times box office benchmark would put the first instalment’s recovery target at around ₹5,000 crore. This is only a rough industry rule of thumb, not a confirmed break-even figure. Theatrical gross collections also do not directly translate into the amount recovered by producers.
With worldwide earnings at ₹1,547.15 crore, the film still has a substantial distance to cover against that indicative benchmark. Its Day 16 performance and the third weekend could offer some indication of whether collections can regain momentum.
Ramayana Among India’s Biggest Grossers
Despite the weekday decline, Ramayana has entered the list of the highest-grossing Indian films worldwide. It currently ranks fifth, behind Pushpa 2: The Rule (₹1,742.10 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (₹1,788.06 crore), Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (₹1,813.39 crore) and Dangal (₹2,070.30 crore).
Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana. The ensemble also includes Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Sheeba Chaddha in key roles.