Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Seemantham ceremony brought both families together.
The traditional baby shower featured homams, prayers and 21 Gayatri mantra chants.
Raj Nidimoru’s sister Sheetal shared photographs and details from the celebration.
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru celebrated a traditional baby shower ceremony with their families as they prepare to welcome their first child. The ceremony, known as Seemantham in Telugu tradition, brought relatives together to bless the couple and their unborn baby. Photographs and videos from the celebration were shared by Raj’s sister, Sheetal Nidimoru.
Samantha was seen wearing a red outfit alongside Raj, his parents and extended family. Sheetal also shared a video documenting moments from the ceremony and spoke about how long she had waited for the occasion.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Seemantham Ceremony
“When can we do this, Babu? I’d been asking my annayya for so long. And finally, it was time,” Sheetal wrote.
She revealed that relatives who had helped raise her and Raj travelled from different parts of the country to attend. “Our pinnammas and peddamma who helped raise us came from near and far for Matru Shishu Mangala Ashirvadam, to bless Sam and the precious little one already reigning over our hearts and soon, our Samrajyam,” she added.
The ceremony included prayers and rituals rooted in the Nidimoru family’s spiritual practices. The Sri Suktam and Gayatri Devi homam were performed, while the Gayatri mantra was chanted 21 times.
Special Song And Blessings For Samantha’s Baby
A song composed especially for Samantha and the unborn child was another highlight. Written by Padma Shri recipient Shobha Raju, the composition was performed by Sheetal, with Vidushi Sumitra Guha adding ragas and other relatives joining the chorus.
“We had our own little family production,” Sheetal said.
Addressing the baby, she wrote, “Little one, look at all the love you’ve already brought together, even before you arrived.” She also sought blessings for Samantha’s smooth delivery and the child’s long and healthy life.
Samantha And Raj’s Earlier Baby Shower
This was the couple’s second traditional ceremony during the pregnancy. In September 2026, they held another baby shower at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, where they married on December 1, 2025. That celebration followed Srividya traditions and included Kalaa Aavarana and Sri Chakra rituals.